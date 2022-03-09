Josh Navidi returns for Wales to face France after year on the sidelines

Flanker one of four changes for Friday’s Six Nations clash

Josh Navidi will return to the Wales starting XV after a year’s absence, one of four changes Wayne Pivac has made for the visit of France on Friday night in the Six Nations. On the other flank, Seb Davies will add noticeable heft to the back row.

Jonathan Davies brings 95 Tests of experience at inside-centre while Gareth Thomas starts for just the second time at loosehead prop.

Navidi’s last appearance for his country came in the 32-30 Six Nations defeat in Paris in March 2021 where he scored a try. However, a recurring shoulder injury, first sustained in April and then exacerbated in October, has stalled his progress.

He played all 80 minutes in his comeback match last Friday in Cardiff Blues’ 48-12 loss to Ulster, offering all the evidence Pivac needed for his selection.

“Certain players can do this and he has a history of stepping up,” the Wales coach said, citing Navidi’s 68 minutes against Ireland last year which was not preceded by any club rugby. “He’s ready to go and we’re very pleased to have him back.

“We looked at the England game and in our review [of the 23-19 loss last month] we looked at some of the errors we made and some of the penalties we gave away.

Wales: L Williams; A Cuthbert, O Watkin, J Davies, J Adams; D Biggar (cap), T Williams; G Thomas, R Elias, T Francis, W Rowlands, A Beard, S Davies, J Navidi, T Faletau.

Replacements: D Lake, W Jones, D Lewis, R Moriarty, J Morgan, K Hardy, G Anscombe, L Rees-Zammit.

France: M Jaminet; Y Moefana, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere; R Ntamack, A Dupont (cap); C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, C Woki, P Willemse, F Cros, A Jelonch, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, JP Gros, M Haouas, T Flament, D Cretirn, M Lucu, T Ramos, M Lebel.

“Then we look at the experience of a guy like Josh brings and his decision-making in those areas of the game.

“He’s close to 30 Test matches and was a big part of our success last year in the Six Nations. It’s great from our point of view.”

Pivac credited Navidi’s ability to supply go-forward ball with strong carries as well as aggression on the ground. He cannot do it on his own, however, and Seb Davies’s selection over Taine Basham – who drops out of the match-day 23 – was motivated by the considerable size of the French pack.

“He offers us something different in terms of the balance in the lineout,” Pivac said of the 1.98m (6ft 6in) loose forward. “He’s got a good skill-set when he is on the edges.”

Since taking the Wales job in 2019, Pivac has yet to name an unchanged team in 25 matches. He said that this tinkering was not part of a grand, experimental design but rather the consequence of a spate of injuries. “We’d like to get some continuity in selection,” he said.

Nick Tompkins is unavailable after suffering from a concussion playing for Saracens in their victory over Leicester on Saturday and is replaced by Jonathan Davies who will partner Owen Watkin in midfield.

The back three at least remains unchanged and is bolstered by Louis Rees-Zammit on the bench. The 21-year-old wing was dropped for the game against England but impressed with Gloucester, scoring a try against Northampton on Saturday after coming on as a substitute.

France’s general manager, Raphaël Ibañez, downplayed the favourites tag attached to his team for this encounter, but there is no doubt that it is deserved. Their quest for a second successive win in Cardiff is bolstered by Antoine Dupont’s fitness after the French captain brushed off a suspected arm injury he picked up in training.

“He’s world class,” Pivac said. “Probably the form player in the world. Even when you’re sitting in the opposition coach’s box, some of the things he does, you find yourself just saying: ‘Well done.’ He’s great to watch. Hopefully we’ll be able to contain him.”

Wing Damian Penaud and second row Romain Taofifénua will miss the match after testing positive for Covid-19 and the coach, Fabien Galthié, has admitted that more changes may be necessary by the time the opening whistle sounds.