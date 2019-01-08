Josh McDaniels: 'Book is closed' on head coaching for now, will remain with Patriots

On Monday night, the Green Bay Packers offered Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur a job as the 16th head coach in franchise history.

That meant the other men who had interviewed for the job were out.

One of them will just stay put in his current gig, and there are worse places to be.

‘The book is closed’

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels interviewed for the Green Bay Packers’ head coaching job, but is staying with the Patriots. (AP)

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whom at least one national reporter had long pegged as the Packers’ next head coach, did interview for the job.

While there were reports that McDaniels was also someone the Cleveland Browns wanted to speak to about their head coach opening, there hasn’t been a request from the Browns.

But after getting passed over for the Packers job, McDaniels wants to stay put.

“The book is closed,” on head coaching interviews this year, McDaniels said during a Tuesday morning conference call. “It’s always a humbling experience to have an opportunity to interview with anybody for that position and I was thankful for the opportunity to meet with Green Bay. It always gives you greater insight into another organization and how they do things. It’s been very educational for me every time I’ve gone through it and I’ve appreciated every single one of them.

“That was great but no, I’m completely focused on the Chargers and our season and finishing it strong and I’ll be here moving forward.”

Green Bay is the only known interview McDaniels had.

‘No idea’ if Colts situation carried over

McDaniels said he had “no idea” if his leaving the Indianapolis Colts at the altar last year carried over this year, possibly leading to him only having one formal interview.

McDaniels accepted the Colts’ offer to become their head coach last year, even hiring assistant coaches, only to back out of the verbal deal the day before he was to be introduced by the franchise.

The 42-year-old has said it’s a goal of his to be a head coach again — he had an 11-17 record in less than two full seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009-10 — but on Tuesday said his job with the Patriots is “one of the best jobs in the world.”

Since returning to New England in 2012 (he was the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011), McDaniels, Tom Brady and the Patriots have finished no lower than fourth in scoring offense in the NFL.

