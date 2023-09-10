Josh Kerr & Jemma Reekie win New York mile race

Josh Kerr and Jemma Reekie split image

World 1500m champion Josh Kerr and compatriot Jemma Reekie claimed a third successive Scottish double in the 5th Avenue Mile race in New York.

Kerr, 25, came home in three minutes and 47.9 seconds - the quickest time in the event's history - ahead of fellow British athlete George Mills.

Reekie, 25, was the first women over the line in a time of four minutes and 19.4 seconds.

The Scot beat Ireland's Sarah Healy and Britain's Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

It is the the third year in a row Scottish athletes have won both the men's and women's events, with Jake Wightman claiming the last two titles and Laura Muir and Reekie winners in 2022 and 2021 respectively.