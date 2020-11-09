Josh Hutcherson Joins ‘Across the River and Into the Trees’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Hutcherson and Italian thespian Sabrina Impacciatore have joined the cast of the movie adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s “Across the River and Into the Trees,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Production companies Tribune Pictures and The Exchange are in pre-production in Italy. Hutcherson and Impacciatore are joining the previously announced cast of Liev Schreiber, Matilda De Angelis, Laura Morante and Giancarlo Giannini.

The producers are Robert MacLean of Tribune Pictures, John Smallcombe and Ken Gord. Spanish director Paula Ortiz is directing the adapted screenplay by Peter Flannery. The film is being produced in association with Jianmin LV and Spring Era Films. William J. Immerman and Justin Raikes are the executive producers. Andrea Biscaro is the Italian line producer.

Schreiber will portray Colonel Richard Cantwell, a character partially based on Hemingway’s friend Colonel Charles T. Lanham. In the novel, published in 1950, Cantwell is duck hunting in Northern Italy during the closing days of World War II and dealing with a star-crossed romance with a much younger woman, having been damaged both physically and mentally during World War I and trying to come to terms with his own mortality.

“Adding Josh to this internationally renowned cast is very exciting. His popularity and talent will help make this film even more valuable to our buyers,” said Brian O’Shea, CEO of The Exchange.

Hutcherson broke out in “The Kids Are All Right” and as Peeta Mellark in the “Hunger Games” franchise. He currently stars in the Hulu TV series “Future Man.” Impacciatore wrote and starred recently in “There Is No Place Like Homes.”

“Across the River and Into the Trees” is part of The Exchange’s slate at the online American Film Market, which opens Monday. Other titles include Noomi Rapace’s “The Thicket,” Kumail Nanjiani’s “The Independent,” Trace Lysette’s “Monica,” Zoe Saldana’s “Keyhole Garden,” Anna Faris’ “Summer Madness,” Drew Barrymore’s “The Stand-In” and the documentaries “Welcome to Chechnya,” “Welcome to Dale” and “Street Gang.”

Hutcherson is represented by Gersh, The Beddingfield Company and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Impacciatore is repped by Gianni Chiffi and Volver Consulenze Artistiche.

