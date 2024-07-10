Can Josh Hoover become one of the Big 12’s best quarterbacks? Sonny Dykes believes so.

Sonny Dykes knows a thing or two when it comes to elite quarterback play.

Before he arrived at TCU he coached Jared Goff to being a No. 1 overall pick at California. At Louisiana Tech his quarterback Colby Cameron had one of the most prolific seasons in program history. The same can be said about his quarterbacks at SMU and he also turned Max Duggan into a Heisman finalist his first season in Fort Worth.

Dykes knows what it takes to excel at the highest level behind center, so when he offered his thoughts on Josh Hoover’s potential as one of the best quarterbacks in the league it wasn’t just coach speak.

“I think Josh has an opportunity to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the league this season,” Dykes said Tuesday at Big 12 media days at Allegiant Stadium. “I expect him to play at a high level.”

It’s high praise for a player that only has six starts under his belt, especially in a conference that includes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and Noah Fifta at Arizona among others.

But in Dykes’ mind, and many others around the TCU program, Hoover showed plenty of flashes despite being thrust into the starting lineup when Chandler Morris injured his knee against Iowa State.

“I think the experience that Josh got last year was invaluable,” Dykes said. “He performed really, really well in his first start. Came out, threw for over 400 yards, maybe close to 500 his first time out as a starter (vs. BYU), he really performed well.”

Hoover was also present in Las Vegas to represent TCU. When word got back to him of the praise from Dykes, Hoover was appreciative of the support and belief of Dykes.

“It means a lot to me, I have a lot of respect for Coach Dykes,” Hoover said. “Hearing things like that from him means a lot to me.”

Hoover threw for at least 300 yards in five of his six starts including 412 yards and two touchdowns in a commanding win over Baylor last November.

While he did a lot of good things for a redshirt freshman quarterback, both Dykes and Hoover understand he’s not quite at that level yet. Hoover threw an interception in seven of the eight games he took the field with the exception of the win over the Bears.

He had tough outings on the road at Kansas State and Texas Tech and also had a key turnover against Texas near the end of the first half that ended up being one of the differences in a narrow 29-26 defeat. Those mistakes are just as important to a quarterback’s development as throwing for 400 yards in a game.

“We had some ups and downs. And I think we were very inconsistent,” Dykes said. “We didn’t always put him in the best position. We had some growing pains... He’s got such a big arm, he can fit balls into windows.

“I think the biggest lesson we’re going to have to teach him is when do you need to fit it in? When do you not? Just understanding those situations in games and the only way you can learn that is experience.”

That experience was also huge for Hoover. Many elite high school athletes have an extraordinary level of confidence, but there’s still a mental block that needs to be addressed once you go up a level in competition.

It’s one thing to think you play at the Power Four level, it’s another to actually know it and experience it.

“I think for me it’s just about continuing to be myself and not do too much,” Hoover said. “I know that based on the last half of the season that I can do this, I can be what our team needs at quarterback. I think for me it’s just taking care of the football and giving our team a chance to win and doing my job in that equation.”

Hoover’s on the field attributes are tantalizing. He has a good arm strength and is fearless when it comes to attacking defenses vertically. He didn’t showcase it much due to the depth behind him, but Hoover has some mobility and isn’t just a statue in the pocket.

But what truly gives Dykes and Hoover’s teammates the confidence he can be the next great quarterback to play under Dykes is his mental makeup. Behind the scenes his leadership qualities have been compared to Max Duggan and you can tell that people in the building want Hoover to succeed because of the person he is, not just because he can lead TCU to wins on the field.

“I don’t know that I’ve been around too many guys that are more dedicated, more mature,” Dykes said. “The guys admire him, they respect him. I think they’ll lay it on the line for him every Saturday.”

Receiver Jack Bech echoed Dykes’ sentiments about Hoover’s leadership and his potential to become one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

“I couldn’t agree with that statement anymore,” Bech said about Hoover being one of the league’s top quarterbacks. “Josh has been awesome, he’s taken a huge step this off-season. Just from a leadership standpoint, he’s been a vocal leader and he’s led by example. He’s led us through workouts on the weekend, he’s been amazing.

“Our chemistry has grown with him, I think we’re just super excited to get to Palo Alto (at Stanford) in that first game to show everybody what we’ve been cooking up.”

Hoover’s off-season progression is a testament to Hoover’s character. He was injured and missed the entirety of spring practice, yet he was present every practice and was fully engaged.

He coached up new transfer quarterback Ken Seals and freshman Hauss Hejny despite knowing that if they shined enough, his job could be in jeopardy. Instead of being selfish or becoming frustrated, Hoover was intentional with his rehab to come back stronger as a player and a leader.

“At first it was tough to just be watching, but I am thankful I was able to get healthy,” Hoover said. “I feel the best I’ve felt ever. I feel like my game is going to take big strides because I’m healthy. I learned a lot just watching this spring and taking a step back.

“I was able to see things from a different perspective. It just gives me an opportunity to understand how I can lead better and what I can do to help our team win.”

It’s easy to see why so many around TCU want and hope Hoover can succeed this season. Hoover carries himself with humility and selflessness, much of which comes from his devout faith as a Christian.

Hoover’s mild-mannered persona is genuine, but underneath it is another side that Dykes thinks more people will see this year.

“He’s a mature guy, pretty even-keeled,” Dykes said. “He’s got a little bit more of a competitive streak than you think he does.”

Between his arm strength and mental makeup, Hoover has all the qualities needed to become one of the Big 12’s best quarterbacks.

In a year where the league is as wide open as it’s ever been, whether or not Hoover can get to that level this could be the difference between TCU contending for a spot in the Big 12 title game or struggling to make a bowl game.