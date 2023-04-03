How Josh Hoover is approaching TCU’s QB battle

After spending a year learning, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover is trying to make the most of his opportunity in spring practice.

The freshman redshirted last season behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan and Chandler Morris, but now Hoover is competing with Morris for the starting quarterback job for the 2023 season.

Hoover knows the task will be challenging, considering Morris has experience and beat out Duggan last year before an injury cost him his job, but he’s not been deterred so far.

“I’m just trying to go out and get better everyday,” Hoover said. “I think all the reps have helped me so much just to grow the last two weeks and I’m looking forward to the next couple of practices.”

The Horned Frogs wrapped up practice No. 9 Monday and both Hoover and Morris had solid days. Morris threw a touchdown pass to Jared Wiley while Hoover led the second-team to a scoring drive of his own.

Hoover focused on changing his body physically to prepare for more reps and the open quarterback competition and he’s been seeing that work pay off.

“I knew I wasn’t where I wanted to be (physically),” Hoover said. “We just went to work, with all the help of Coach Kaz (Kazadi), the rest of those guys, it changed my life, changed the way I felt and changed how I was moving and my confidence.

“I knew from day one I wasn’t where I wanted to be so we just went to work and tried to improve my body. I know I haven’t hit my ceiling yet and I’m still trying to reach that point.”

Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds Hoover said he’s shed about 25 pounds and has also seen his speed and quickness improve.

That improved mobility is key as new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is known for asking his quarterbacks to make plays on the run, whether it be as a passer or runner.

As for how he’s adjusting to the new scheme, Hoover is leaning on his days at Rockwall Heath to help with the transition as he ran an offense that resembles Briles’ to a certain extent.

“There are some basic similarities,” Hoover said. “There are some surface level things I did in high school, but obviously Coach Briles takes it a step further than we did. I think having that basic knowledge helped me a little bit. It’s similar, but we’re doing more complex stuff than we did in high school.”

Hoover already had a built in familiarity with the emphasis on the quick passing game and run-pass options (RPO). He’s looked comfortable in the offense whether facing the first or second team defenses so far.

That’s where the experience of last season has helped Hoover the most. No longer the scout team quarterback, he’s used those lessons, and some from Duggan, to help get off to solid start.

“I learned a lot because I would room with Max on the road,” Hoover said. “I was able to watch and see how he approached it and handled the games and situations. I think it was huge for me to just watch him. I think playing scout team was the best thing that ever happened to me.

“In the moment I didn’t love it but looking back it was the best thing that could’ve happened for me. Playing scout team and watching Max go about that season, his grit, his toughness and the way he led the team was a great example to me and all the other young guys.”

TCU moves onto practice No. 10 at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.