Josh Hodge stars for Exeter Chiefs as Saracens suffer record Premiership defeat

Exeter Chiefs 65 Saracens 10

Josh Hodge showed why he is tipped be a future England star as the full-back’s stunning hat-trick helped Exeter Chiefs humiliate the reigning champions Saracens.

The former England U20 ran Saracens ragged with his searing pace, silky running and finishing prowess in a record Premiership loss for visitors.

Rob Baxter’s side ran in 11 tries in a game so one-sided it should have been called off at half-time.

Saracens may have fielded a team unrecognisable to the one which lifted the trophy earlier this year with their stars away at the World Cup, but this was still a major feather in Chiefs cap and a huge opening weekend statement of title intent.

“We were second best from the get-go. It’s a tough pill to swallow,” said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall. “Everything which could have gone wrong did. We have a young, inexperience group of players and we will have to lick our wounds.”

Saracens’ hopes were buried under seven first half tries as the hosts led 41-0 and had the bonus-point in the bag after just 22 minutes.

Fly-half Harvey Skinner’s sublime back of the hand pass sent wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso racing clear across the line for the first and Chiefs never looked back.

Sarries had Alex Lozowski sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Hodge before tries from No8 Greg Fisilau and flanker Ethan Roots heaped more pain on them.

Henry Slade’s outstanding leap and off-load gave centre Tom Hendrickson the chance to race over the line. Sarries also lost scrum-half Aled Davies to a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Skinner and going down to 14 men again.

Hodge was unstoppable, speeding over the line for a brace of tries and the home fans sat back to enjoy the rout.

Sarries recovered some respect with centre Olly Hartley crossing while Chiefs lost Tom Wyatt to a yellow card.

Hodge completed his hat-trick, showing real pace through the middle. Lock Rusi Tuima, Ross Vincent and Niall Armstrong crossed for the hosts to make it 11 tries for the day while Sean Maitland replied for Sarries in between.

Director of Rugby Baxter was enthused: “Josh has incredible pace and natural talent. If the other guys get things right it allows him to show off that talent he has.

“We were good. Came into the game under a bit of pressure with people concerned about the number of players gone.

”Emotionally we got the intensity bang on and it allowed us to play and do things.

”Days like today are great but that was the weakest Saracens team we will play against.”

Elsewhere, Gloucester fought back from behind to secure a last-minute win against Harlequins at Kingsholm. Jamal Ford-Robinson’s try was the difference in a game that saw the lead change hands six times.

Bath’s campaign began with a flying start as Ben Spencer’s hat-trick lead them to 34-26 win against Newcastle.

Their captain was star of the show despite Finn Russell making his Bath debut from the bench.

Match details

Scores (Exeter first): 5-0 (Feyi-Waboso try), 10-0 (Fisilau try), 12-0 (Slade con), 17-0 (Roots try), 22-0 (Hendrickson try), 27-0 (Slade try), 29-0 (Slade con), 34-0 (Hodge try), 36-0 (Slade con), 41-0 (Hodge try); half-time; 41-5 (Hartley try), 46-6 (Hodge try), 48-5 (Slade con), 53-5 (Tuima try). 53-10 (Maitland try). 58-10 (Hendrickson try), 63-10 (Armstrong try), 65-10 (Skinner con).

Exeter: J Hodge (W Hayden-Wood 68); I Feyi-Waboso (B Hammersley 57), H Slade, T Hendrickson, T Wyatt; H Skinner, T Cairns (N Armstrong 60); S Sio (B Keast 47), J Yeandle (c) (M Norey 61), E Painter (J Iosefa-Scott 47); R Tuima, L Pearson (A Davis 60); E Roots, J Vermeulen, G Fisilau (R Vincent 71).

Saracens: T Parton; R Segun, A Lozowski (c), O Hartley, A Lewington (S Maitland 60); A Goode (M Vunipola 40, Goode 60), A Davies (C Bracken 73); T West (R Adams-Hale 40, West 64), S Adejimi (J Hadfield 40), M Riccioni (A Clarey 40); C Hunter-Hill (O Stonham 64), N Isiekwe; T McFarland, T Knight (A Christie 40), T Willis.

Exeter tries: Fey-Waboso (1), Fisilau (8) Roots (12), Hendrickson (16), Slade (22), Hodge (29 36 55), Tuima (59), Vincent (72), (Armstrong (74), Conversions: Slade (9 23 30 56), Skinner (75).

Saracens tries: Tries: Hartley (45), Maitland (65).

Yellow cards:

Exeter: Wyatt (44)

Saracens: Lozowski (6), Davies (22),

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe

Attendance:9371