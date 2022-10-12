Josh Heupel’s Tennessee revival & what’s next for Matt Rhule?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a full show today. Tennessee has been surging under Josh Heupel’s leadership, while Matt Rhule has his choice of jobs in college football after being fired by the Carolina Panthers. Elsewhere in college football, Michigan and Penn State are going head to head this weekend in the Big House & Syracuse’s potential is evaluated. Closing out the show, there is a conspiracy with fat bear week & the People’s Court returns with a couple major cases.

2:36 Fat Bear Week ballot scandal

8:01 Josh Heupel’s Tennessee revival

18:40 The new University of Tennessee anthem

23:11 Matt Rhule joins the coaching carousel

34:00 Marcus Freeman converts to winning

33:37 Michigan - Penn State

42:38 Jaylon Daniels injury update

44:25 Is Syracuse Good?

58:10 The People’s Court

