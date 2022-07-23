Josh Hawley says he’s ‘not gonna run’ from critics after Jan 6 video shows him fleeing mob

Alex Woodward
·3 min read

In his first public remarks following a wave of criticism over surveillance footage that showed him fleeing the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 after raising his first in solidarity with the mob that would later break into the building, Josh Hawley says he “is not backing down”.

The Missouri Republican was the first US senator to announce his objection to the chamber’s certification of the Electoral College vote count, triggering debate in Congress and stoking a mob fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.

Several House Republicans, pledging their loyalty to Mr Trump, announced that they would object to the slate of electors in Congress on 6 January, but their objections need both a member of the House and Senate to move forward. Mr Hawley – amplifying spurious claims that Pennsylvania’s “failed to follow” its election laws – defied Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and announced that he would also object.

As he entered the Capitol that day, Mr Hawley – in an image that his campaign continues to use for fundraising – raised his first to the crowd, signalling his support. But in footage released by the House select committee investigating the attack, aired during a primetime hearing on 21 July, Mr Hawley can be seen running away from the rioters he greeted hours earlier, according to the committee.

“And I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media: just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet: I do not regret it, and I am not backing down,” he told a crowd at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida on 22 July.

“I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you, I’m not gonna bend the knee,” he said.

During Thursday’s hearing, Democratic US Rep Elaine Luria shared images of Mr Hawley raising his fist towards the mob as he entered the Capitol for a joint session of Congress on 6 January, 2021.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” she said.

The committee then played video footage appearing to show Mr Hawley running at a brisk pace through the Capitol building, then jogging down some stairs.

The hearing room – full of reporters, members of Congress and staff, appearing surprised with the video in contrast with Mr Hawley’s ongoing and well-publicised defense of his “fist” moment – erupted in laughter.

Ms Luria said members of the US Capitol Police testified to the committee that Mr Hawley’s actions had “riled up” the crowd that day.

“We spoke with a Capitol police officer who was out there at the time,” she said. “She told us that just Senator Hawley’s gesture riled up the crowd. And it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers.”

She added: “Think about what we’ve seen … Undeniable violence at the Capitol. The vice president being evacuated to safety by the Secret Service. Senators running through the hallways of the Senate to get away from the mob.”

Earlier this week, a proposal from Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin – joined by more than a dozen other senators from both parties, after months of planning – would update an archaic 19th century law that Mr Trump and his allies sought to exploit by pressuring Mike Pence to block the certification process.

The Electoral Count Reform Act would clarify the vice president’s role presiding over the Electoral College vote count and raise the threshold for members of Congress to object.

The measure clarifies that the vice president has a “solely ministerial” in presiding over the vote.

Rather than require only one member of the House and one member of the Senate to legitimise debate over objections, the proposal would raise the requirement to 20 per cent of members of each chamber.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nielsen says 17.7 million watched Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing

    NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 17.7 million viewers watched Thursday night's hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Nielsen Company said that is second to the 20 million who saw the first committee hearing on June 9, the only other one of the eight sessions held in prime time. Ten networks aired this past week's hearing live, down from the 11 that showed the June 9 session. The conservative network Newsmax dropped out this time. The six dayti

  • Trump Says in Speech Outtakes ‘I Don’t Want to Say the Election Is Over’

    The House Jan. 6 committee played never-before-seen footage of former President Donald Trump recording his speech to the nation on Jan 7. In one outtake, he appears to be reluctant to say directly that the election is over. Photo: Associated Press

  • Trump and Pence host rival rallies in Arizona

    They back competing candidates in the race to be the Republican nominee for the state governorship.

  • Donald Trump Is Illegally Raising Money and the FEC Is Allowing It, Suit Alleges

    A liberal super PAC is suing the Federal Election Commission for allegedly letting Trump fundraise and campaign before formally declaring himself a candidate

  • Trump and Pence hold competing rallies in Arizona

    Trump and Pence hold competing rallies in Arizona

  • Unaired Trump outtake day after Jan. 6 Capitol attack: “I don't want to say the election is over."

    Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead “pouring gasoline on the fire” by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were. The next day, he declared anew, “I don't want to say the election is over." That was in a previously unaired outtake of a speech he was to give, shown at Thursday night's prime-time hearing of the House investigating committee. Story: https://bit.ly/3S5B7Cv

  • I’m Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    This bear market has me contemplating all of the TSX stocks I own today. The post I’m Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Adam Kinzinger says Kevin McCarthy was 'scared and begging for help' from Trump and his family members on January 6

    Jared Kushner also told the January 6 committee that he got a call from House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and got the sense that he was "scared."

  • 'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to misdemeanor for role in U.S. Capitol riot

    The far-right media personality known as "Baked Alaska" pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to a single misdemeanor charge stemming from his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Anthime "Tim" Gionet, 34, also admitted in an "statement of offense" filed with his guilty plea in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to being part of the mob that entered the Capitol without authorization and occupied the building for hours.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo