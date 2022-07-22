‘Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks’: Social media reacts to Jan. 6 hearing

Video of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, fleeing the Senate Chamber as the U.S. Capitol was being overrun by a mob of Trump supporters ricocheted across social media on Thursday evening.

The House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol showed the footage to serve as a rebuke to the image Hawley projected that day, when he was captured in a photograph confidently raising his fist to protesters who would later violently break into the U.S. Capitol building.

The hearing, broadcast in prime time, marked the first time Hawley has been publicly mentioned in the House investigation.

Twitter did what Twitter does and politicians, comedians, journalists and Missourians shared their gut reactions to the footage, insights about Hawley and many memes. Here’s a roundup of some of the immediate reactions to the hearing:

Immediate reaction to the vid: pic.twitter.com/XAv4jc2tjr — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks.



Pt. 5: Obligatory Kate Bush pic.twitter.com/GQzDnbJb1r — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

I knew the Josh Hawley footage reminded me of something and then I remembered pic.twitter.com/8XCNFKG0ql — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 22, 2022

Michael Beschloss, American historian specializing in the U.S. presidency:

What would Harry Truman, that great ex-Senator from Missouri, say about Hawley? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 22, 2022

How Josh Hawley fled the Capitol on January 6th pic.twitter.com/8ndocFYQEG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 22, 2022

Lucas Kunce, Democratic candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat:

And Josh Hawley thinks our military has a “masculinity” problem… https://t.co/k7NUg7KTGc — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) July 22, 2022

The Lincoln Project, a Republican PAC:

.@HawleyMO's legacy will forever be fleeing from the same mob he helped incite. pic.twitter.com/a3eOv84faA — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 22, 2022

Journalist Dan Rather:

Run Hawley Run — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 22, 2022

Mitt Romney's reaction / quick walk away from the mob he nearly came face to face with sure stands in contrast to Josh Hawley's — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 22, 2022

Actor Jon Cryer:

Are we calling him “Josh Hawlin’ Ass Hawley” yet? — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 22, 2022