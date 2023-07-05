Josh Hawley Busted After Using Fake Founding Father Quote To Push Religious Agenda

Ed Mazza
·2 min read
Josh Hawley Busted After Using Fake Founding Father Quote To Push Religious Agenda

Sen Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is coming under fire for a Fourth of July tweet that managed to include both a false claim and a false quote at the same time.

Hawley tweeted a quote he claimed to be from Founding Father Patrick Henry saying the United States was founded “on the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Just one problem: Henry ― a slave owner perhaps best remembered for his “give me liberty or give me death” quote ― never said it.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Hawley tweeted:

The United States was not founded as a Christian nation ― the First Amendment makes that clear ― and Henry, while deeply religious, didn’t say anything of the sort.

Nor did any of the other Founding Fathers.

The quote is actually from a 1956 magazine article that discussed Henry’s faith.

Hawley, the self-appointed expert in manliness who saluted the Jan. 6 mob with a fist pump only to flee that same mob hours later when the rioters invaded the Capitol, was called out on Twitter:

Read more

More From