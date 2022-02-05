Josh Hart on the block

Briand Windhorst on Pelicans: ‘They’re pretty active looking to buy even though they’re outside of the top 10 right now. Maybe they won’t be able to buy but it won’t be for the lack of trying. Because from what I understand they got this whole portfolio of draft picks, including the top-10 protected Lakers’ pick. (…) And they have made Josh Hart available.’

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Josh Hart is out tonight. Expect to see more Jaxson Hayes at the 4 minutes, Willie Green said. – 7:35 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Josh Hart is out so Jaxson Hayes will get some more minutes at the four.

Granted, Jaxson is also going to be the backup center tonight with Willy Hernangomez out. – 7:33 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are facing the Pelicans tonight. New Orleans will be without Zion of course, but also Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple, and Kira Lewis among others. Josh Hart is questionable.

Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas will play, matching up with Gordon and Jokić. – 4:48 PM

Josh Hart @joshhart

Im going to need NBC to stop delaying The Blacklist episodes so much 🤦🏽‍♂️ – 9:05 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Josh Hart is listed as questionable due to a left knee contusion. – 2:43 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple out for Friday's game at Denver; Josh Hart questionable.

Josh Hart @joshhart

Wifey is sending me to the mall to get her laptop fixed…I will try not to buy another kitchen appliance from William Sonoma – 5:22 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: The Pelicans appear to be buyers heading into the trade deadline and have expressed interest in several players, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon. Plus, more on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Josh Hart.

👉🏼 https://t.co/m3GXcR6n1h pic.twitter.com/ZjRNo92sFF – 10:03 AM

Josh Hart is also a player to keep an eye on, thanks to his team-friendly contract, which is non-guaranteed next season, as noted on our Pelicans salary page. Some teams have liked him from afar. One of those teams is Atlanta. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022

The Pelicans could make a strong offer for some of the top names available in this year’s trade deadline. They hold the sixth-worst offense in the league and could use a scoring boost if they’re trying to make a push for the play-in tournament. For example, they could make an offer consisting of Josh Hart, draft picks, and salary filler for scoring guards such as CJ McCollum or Buddy Hield. An additional ball-dominant scoring threat could help them in late-game situations. -via HoopsHype / January 25, 2022

NBA Central: Players eligible to be traded today: John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Norman Powell, Bruce Brown, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes, Cameron Payne, Furkan Korkmaz, Josh Hart, TJ McConnell, Reggie Jackson, Jordan McLaughlin, Jarred Vanderbilt, David Nwaba -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 15, 2022