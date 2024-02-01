Who Is Josh Groban's Girlfriend? All About Natalie McQueen

Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen made their relationship Instagram official in February 2023

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Josh Groban and his girlfriend Natalie McQueen attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Josh Groban and British stage star Natalie McQueen are a match made in theater heaven.

While the singer has kept details of his romance with the actress mostly private, he has opened up about what he is like in a couple. “If I'm in a relationship, I'll go to the ends of the earth," Groban told Elle in 2011. "If I'm on the road and we have a conversation, and she says, 'God, I really wish I was there with you right now,' I'll hang up the phone, send a car, and have the plane ready."

Years after he talked about his romantic side, McQueen began posting glimpses of Groban on her Instagram in September 2022. Since then, they have attended various red carpet events together, holding hands and posing for photos.

Groban has dated several stars in the past, like Katy Perry and Kat Dennings, but McQueen keeps a lower profile. She can be seen on the stage in London, where she has landed several impressive roles in the West End.

Since officially launching their relationship on Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2023, the couple often post photos together. In a June 2023 birthday tribute to McQueen, Groban wrote, "Today is a great day because the absolute best human @nataliemcqueen set forth bravely into the world and made it better. I know I’m certainly so much luckier for it. Happy birthday my love."

Here is everything to know about Josh Groban's girlfriend, Natalie McQueen.

McQueen is a successful stage actress

Jane Hobson/Shutterstock Josh Groban's girlfriend Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes in '9 to 5 The Musical'.

McQueen was born in Essex, United Kingdom, on June 1, 1989, and got her start in acting at a young age. Her first professional acting role came when she was just 8 years old as Young Eponine in Les Misérables at The Palace Theatre in London. She followed up that performance with a role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

She graduated from musical theater college in 2008 and worked for a few years in the music industry. McQueen returned to the stage in 2013, appearing in Wicked on London's West End.

She has since performed in dozens of shows, from Kinky Boots to 9 to 5: The Musical.

They share a love for singing

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Josh Groban and his girlfriend Natalie McQueen at the We Are Family Gala on June 5, 2023 in New York City.

The break McQueen took from her theater roots led her to the music industry.

While she sings often in her stage performances, she has also dipped her toes into songwriting. McQueen was the lead singer and songwriter for the rock band Farewell City, a passion she put on hold to pursue stage acting full-time.

During their tenure, Farewell City opened for The All-American Rejects in London.

They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2023

Rob Kim/Getty Josh Groban and his girlfriend Natalie McQueen attend Miscast23 on April 03, 2023 in New York City.

In September 2022, McQueen made a sneaky post about Groban on her Instagram account. The picture showed her posing in front of Groban, whose head was turned to look at a tree. McQueen captioned the photo, "'Do you know you’re Italian?' - boyfriend to a little tree lizard."

A few months later, in February 2023, they decided to make their relationship public. Both Groban and McQueen shared the same photo of the pair in bed together. She captioned hers, "Happy Valentine’s Day to the greatest ever. You make me the happiest."

He captioned his photo, "Happy Valentine's Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy.”

They often post about each other on Instagram

Josh Groban Instagram Josh Groban and his girlfriend Natalie McQueen.

The couple often share photos from their vacations on Instagram, including memories from a trip to Disney World in 2023.

"Epic week with my love experiencing my first ever (!!!) trip to Disney World Florida! We rode rides and drank green beer and experienced a Disney Halloween in 92-degree September heat!! So fun!!” Groban captioned a carousel of photos, including one of the pair kissing in front of Cinderella's castle.

McQueen shares stories and photos of Groban on her account, too. In January 2024, she posted a Polaroid of them cuddling with the caption, "God that’s good 🖤."

She shares a dog with Groban

Natalie McQueen Instagram Josh Groban and his girlfriend Natalie McQueen with their dog George.

Groban and McQueen are proud dog owners.

In October 2023, McQueen shared a photo of a white puppy with the caption, "Our boy, George 🤍." The next month, she posted another image with a more grown-up George — in the photo, she, Groban and George matched in orange Disney sweaters.

She attends star-studded events with Groban

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Josh Groban and his girlfriend Natalie McQueen attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

Groban and McQueen are often photographed together at Hollywood events.

They attended the Met Gala in May 2023 in matching black statement outfits and Groban posted a photo of the pair on Instagram to mark the occasion. "Last night we had the pleasure of attending the otherworldly and beautiful @themetgalaofficial and had the best time getting gussied to the max in my favorite building in NYC," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you Anna Wintour and @voguemagazine for having us!"

They also hit the red carpet at the 2023 Tony Awards, where Groban was nominated for his performance in Sweeney Todd. McQueen posted a picture of them at the award show together and wrote, "Me and my Tony nominee 🖤."

