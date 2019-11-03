Josh Gordon's agent says 9 teams wanted to work out receiver after Patriots release

The Seahawks weren't the only team interested in Josh Gordon.

The wide receiver's agent, David Canter, told ProFootballTalk nine different teams showed interest in working out Gordon, though he wouldn't reveal any of their names.

Gordon, who caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games, was released from the Patriots off injured reserve after a short stint in New England.

Seattle then claimed him off waivers Friday.

The 2012 second-round supplemental draft pick out of Baylor was placed on the IR with a knee injury on Oct. 23. It was reported the injury was minor and Gordon hoped to be released by the organization so he could join another team.

New England recently acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons on Oct. 22, so it was becoming obvious Gordon's time could come to an end pretty soon.

Gordon's departure marks the third wideout to leave New England this season after the team traded Demaryius Thomas to the Jets in August and cut Antonio Brown in September in wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Gordon now joins Tyler Lockett and rookie DK Metcalf as top targets for quarterback Russell Wilson in Seattle. Coach Pete Carroll said Gordon won't have a role in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, though, as he gets adjusted to his new team.

"He's done a lot of good stuff, made a lot of good plays and all that, so we'll find out more next week," Carroll said (per ESPN). "He won't have anything to do with this game."

The Seahawks (6-2) host the Buccaneers (2-5) Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

