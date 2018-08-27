Josh Gordon won't start Week 1, but vows to be around all season

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon watched last week’s preseason game from the sideline. (AP)

Josh Gordon is back with the Cleveland Browns, and that’s great. Many people are rooting for him to succeed.

But the notion that Gordon is ready to go just because he reported after an unusual training camp absence is wishful thinking. Hue Jackson said Gordon won’t be starting Week 1 of the regular season. And Gordon had to reinforce that he plans to stick around all season.

It’s a reminder that Gordon’s upside is as high as any receiver in the league, but we have no idea how the story is going to play out.

Josh Gordon vows to be in Cleveland all season

Here’s all you need to know about the uncertainty with Gordon: The first paragraph of veteran beat writer Mary Kay Cabot’s story for Cleveland.com said Gordon “vowed to be here this season regardless of his numerous off-the-field issues.” There’s not another player in the league who is having to specifically say he plans to remain with his team through the season.

“I know I’m going to be here playing football, and anything outside of these walls, I think I have the right people in place to help me in any way in which I need them to help me,” Gordon said, according to Cabot.

It was Gordon’s first time meeting with the media since returning to camp. Gordon, who has played only 10 games since 2013 due to various suspensions, left the team right before training camp to focus on his well being. We saw in “Hard Knocks” that the Browns coaches and front office had no idea when he would be returning.

Gordon returned last week, but tweaked his hamstring almost immediately. He won’t play in the Browns’ preseason finale on Thursday.

Gordon ruled out for Week 1

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Gordon wouldn’t start Week 1, which probably shouldn’t come as a surprise because he’s going to miss the entire preseason.

Gordon said he’s focused on playing in the season opener, however.

“Yeah, Week 1 regular season,” Gordon said, according to Cleveland.com. “That’s my focus. It is. That’s what I’ve been told to do and that’s what I plan on doing.”

We’ll see what Gordon’s role is in the opener. As we all know, his situation is fluid.

What will come next for Gordon?

Gordon’s situation is unique. He has had many obstacles to overcome in his NFL career. He’s back now, and we all remember 2013, when he led the NFL in receiving yards despite mediocre quarterback play. That’s why the Browns continue to be patient.

Gordon is easy to root for, considering his background and enticing football talent. He’s back with the Browns, vows to stay with them this season, and said he’s in a good place.

“In relating to football, it’s good to be back in this atmosphere, it’s right where I need to be. I’m glad to be here,” he said, according to Cleveland.com.

