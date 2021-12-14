Josh Gordon shares his vaccination status after Chiefs place him on COVID-19 list

Three dozen NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and were put on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL.com.

In response, the NFL is having all Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel who have been vaccinated get a booster shot by Dec. 27, Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reported.

Players and coaches fall under the Tier 1 category, the NFL.com story noted, but the NFL Players’ Association would need to sign off on the NFL’s plan before players would get the booster shot.

But one player seems eager to get the booster shot: Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon, who was among the 36 NFL players to go on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, tweeted about the move.

“Vaccinated & all.. Smh damn. I think it’s just a winter sniffle Where’s a booster #GetVaccinated #StaySafe,” Gordon wrote.

Vaccinated & all.. Smh ‍♂️ damn.

I think it’s just a winter sniffle Where’s a booster ‍♂️ #GetVaccinated #StaySafe — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 14, 2021

If Gordon is indeed vaccinated, he potentially could play Thursday for the Chiefs.

As the Star’s Herbie Teope noted, “vaccinated players or staff members who test positive and are asymptomatic are allowed to return following two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.”

Gordon, who signed with the Chiefs on Sept. 30, caught his first touchdown pass in Sunday’s 48-9 win over the Raiders.