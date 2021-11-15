Josh Gordon set a season high in snaps Sunday. When will KC Chiefs throw him the ball?

Wide receiver Josh Gordon saw his most snaps yet in Sunday’s 41-14 victory at Las Vegas. He continues to seek his second reception, and first since the first time he suited up for the Kansas City Chiefs since signing his free-agent contract six games ago.

On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gordon’s time is coming.

“Listen, Josh, his time is going to come as far as production in the pass game,” Reid said. “Right now he’s attracting attention, which is opening up other people.”

The Chiefs had a big day in the passing game against the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes went 35 of 50 for 406 yards and five touchdowns. Two scores went to Tyreek Hill and one each to Noah Gray, Darrel Williams and Byron Pringle.

The Chiefs set season bests for passing yards (422) and total yards (516), with Williams turning in the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.

Still, Gordon waits for his number to be called in a game. He signed with the Chiefs on Oct. 5. The 10th year pro who has spent the majority of his career with the Cleveland Browns had last played in the NFL in 2019.

Last week, Mahomes said the Chiefs would look for more ways to get the ball to Gordon, who has been targeted four times this season. His only catch in a KC jersey so far was a 11-yard reception against the Buffalo Bills.

That increas in involvement didn’t come Sunday, but Reid said he likes what he’s seeing from Gordon.

“His blocking has been tremendous in the run game,” Reid said. “He plays extremely hard. He’s got himself in the last week or two in really good football shape.

“I sure like what we saw in practice last week. I keep telling him, ‘Be patient. It’s going to happen. Keep doing what you’re doing. This thing will pop for you.’

“His time will come.”

Gordon’s next opportunity is Sunday, when the Chiefs play host to the Dallas Cowboys.