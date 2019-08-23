Josh Gordon is a fantasy bargain at his current Yahoo ADP

To the surprise of many, the NFL reinstated wide receiver and perennial fantasy tease, Josh Gordon this past week.

As expected, our very own Brad Evans’ excitement reached atmospheric levels. Gordon is, after all, at the very top of Brad’s Man-Crush list.

But we’ve been here before — we’ve been heartbroken by Gordon before. So, should fantasy gamers draft him this year? Brad and Andy Behrens deliver their verdicts.

Expectations are that Josh Gordon starts Week 1. His current Yahoo ADP stands at 79.5 — and Andy thinks that’s a deal. In three games last season without Gronk in the picture, Gordon went for 311 yards and saw as many as 12 targets in a game. Gordon would be a high-volume receiver tied to Tom Brady — if Gordon is on the field, that is.

Brad highlights the fact that Gordon averaged 11 yards per target last season, and at his current ADP, he could be in line to finish as a Top-20 wide receiver if all goes well in 2019. There’s no guarantee that he plays 16 games this season, but man, is the potential for outrageous production enticing!