Josh Gordon gets another chance, claimed by Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks claimed receiver Josh Gordon off waivers, giving the NFC West contenders a new option for the offense.

Gordon had been released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Gordon, “He’s a unique talent.” Gordon won’t play this weekend but Carroll said Seattle will learn more about what he can do for the team next week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since the Patriots released Gordon after the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, he was subject to waivers instead of becoming a free agent, where priority is given to the teams with the worst records and the teams with the best records are, in theory, least likely to get players.

Given their 6-2 record, Seattle was toward the back of the list in terms of priority, but two dozen other teams passed on Gordon, which makes some sense given that his recovery and history of personal issues require some structure and support within the organization.

Gordon was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Patriots in September 2018, after the Browns had finally grown frustrated with Gordon and were going to cut him. Instead, New England gave Cleveland a conditional fifth-round pick.

He started and played 11 games last season before being suspended late in the season; Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August and played and started six games this season. He had 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon suffered a knee injury in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, and the Patriots placed him on injured reserve last week.

The Seattle Seahawks claimed Josh Gordon off waivers. (AP/Nick Wass)

More from Yahoo Sports: