Josh Giddey: 'I'm the biggest Entourage fan of all-time'

KC Johnson: Evanston native Jeremy Piven, in town for Q&A; for his upcoming movie "The Performance," took in-game selfie with Josh Giddey along the baseline Giddey: "I'm the biggest 'Entourage' fan of all-time. I spoke to him and knew he was coming. I was watching the show right before this"

Source: Twitter @KCJHoop

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Well that was an ugly game, but the Bulls won it.

109-95 final score.

Ayo Dosunmu led scoring with 19 points.

Josh Giddey had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. - 10:19 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Giddey has 3 steals. They gave last one to Lonzo Ball, who has 1 and is plus-5 in 12 minutes - 9:36 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Giddey has been extremely active this quarter. Flirting with 2nd triple double of season - 9:31 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Here comes another Lonzo + Giddey rotation - 9:29 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 59, Hornets 44 at half

Dosunmu 14 pts

LaVine 10 pts

Giddey 8 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists

Ball 5 points, 4 rebs, 2 assists, 1 block in 9 minutes

Miller 14 pts - 9:04 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Two turnovers this quarter for Josh Giddey, both rather ugly as he attempted to advance the ball into half court offense for the Bulls - 8:58 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We won't see a Ball family reunion Friday Bulls-Hornets @UnitedCenter Lonzo(Probable) LaMelo -Out ( calf). Giddey (back) Vucevic (illness)-questionable. ALL games on @670TheScore We bring you intel, hoops, entertainment. @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me. Fired up - 7:22 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Josh Giddey was held out of practice today due to lower back soreness, but is expected to play tomorrow. Felt much better today.

Patrick Williams participated fully in practice today. Looking at a 20-24 minute restriction tomorrow. - 2:46 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Patrick Williams practiced fully and is on track to be cleared for likely 20-24 minutes on Friday, per Donovan

Bulls held Josh Giddey (back tightness) out of practice but there’s optimism he’ll play on Friday. - 2:31 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Josh Giddey had to exit scrimmaging today early with some lower back tightness, per Bulls PR. - 2:24 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Appreciated this opportunity to sit down with Josh Giddey and talk to him about his upbringing and meteoric rise from NBL to NBA. Plus, we had Christmas decorations in the ⁦@CHSN__⁩ studio . . . podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/by-… - 12:12 PM

