Josh Gad Teases 'Mind-Blowing' “Frozen 3” and “Frozen 4 ”Sequels: 'It's Pretty Exciting'

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Disney Josh Gad; Gad's Frozen character Olaf

Josh Gad is just as excited for more Frozen as the fans!

The actor, who voices Olaf the snowman in the popular Disney animated franchise, appeared on The View Monday to discuss his new Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical, and also teased what's in store with Frozen 3 and the recently announced Frozen 4.

"I could share things with you, but Disney would literally escort me out of the building with armed security," joked Gad, 42. "No, apparently there are two Frozen sequels in development right now — surprise! Equally surprised — and I know Jennifer Lee, who wrote and directed the first two, is hard at work with the team right now."

"I’ve heard a little bit and I can tell you guys, it’s pretty mind-blowing what’s coming. It’s pretty exciting," he added.

Walt Disney Pictures/courtesy Everett Frozen (2013)

"And it’s been so great because Kristen [Bell], Idina [Menzel] and Jonathan [Groff] have all come to be guest producers [on Gutenberg! The Musical]," Gad continued. "So we’ll come backstage and we’ll all talk Frozen and then talk this other thing."

Broadway audiences were treated to a magical reunion when Menzel, 52, joined Gad onstage over the weekend at Gutenberg! The Musical, which also reunites him with his Book of Mormon costar Andrew Rannells.

Menzel — a theater veteran and Tony winner for her role in Wicked — appeared at the end of the comedy in the "Producer" role, surprising the crowd at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City.

The actress was also sure to make mention of her animated success when she took the stage Saturday.

"I'm a famous Broadway producer, and a Tony winner and a Disney queen," she said, before joking about John Travolta's legendary mispronunciation of her name: "And so on behalf of everyone at Adele Dazeem Productions, I hold in my hands a Broadway contract!"



Michaelah Reynolds for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad and Idina Menzel in Gutenberg! The Musical on Nov. 18, 2023

As for the upcoming Frozen films, Frozen 3 was officially confirmed by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger in February during a call with investors, where he also announced sequels to the Toy Story and Zootopia franchises.

More recently, Iger, 72, revealed there will be a fourth installment of the popular animated musical franchise, in a speech from Hong Kong Disneyland shared on Good Morning America Thursday.

"I'll give you a little surprise there Michael: Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too," he teased to GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan.

Details are being kept under wraps for now, though, as the executive noted, "I don't have much to say about those films right now."

"But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen — the original Frozen and Frozen 2 — is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories," Iger added.



Frozen premiered almost 10 years ago, and quickly became one of Disney's most popular (and lucrative!) movies to date, with Frozen 2 premiering in 2019.

On Sunday, Bell — who voices Anna opposite Gad as Olaf, Menzel as Elsa and Groff, 38, as Kristoff — shared a few snapshots from the premiere, as well as some additional photos with Menzel.

"10 yrs ago tonight, the #frozen premier [sic]," Bell, 43, wrote in her caption. "A night that changed my life and solidified a forever family I adore."

"Ignore that I couldn’t locate any pics of me and my impenetrably talented sister @idinamenzel - but pls enjoy the candids I’ve thrown in to make up for it :) ❄️❄️❄️," she concluded.

But no harm done, as Menzel recalled in a comment, "I was in DC doing a show! Xo"

