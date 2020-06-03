Josh Gad talks the possibilities of a 'Frozen 3'

Frozen 2 (Credit: Disney)

There was a full six years between record-breaking, Oscar-winning animated movie Frozen and its sequel Frozen 2, an unusually long wait for a movie that made over $1.2 billion at the box office.

Frozen 2, which plumbed deeper into the origins of Queen Elsa's magic powers, made even more money - $1.45 billion worldwide.

So you'd think that for Disney, a third movie would be a given, business-wise, but according to Josh Gad, who voices lovable snowman Olaf, it's not that simple.

Speaking in an interview with PopCulture.com, the actor, who's voiced the At Home With Olaf series of shorts, made amid the coronavirus lockdown, says it'll only happen if there's a 'story worth telling'.

“I don’t know. I mean, here’s the deal,” he said. “Frozen 2 wasn’t Frozen 2 until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don’t know if and when there will be a Frozen 3.

“That’s way above my pay grade, but what I can tell you is this: There was an opportunity to take these characters and bring again a sense of hope and inspiration. And it’s why the team at Disney and I teamed up on the past couple of weeks to do At Home with Olaf.

“And so the Frozen saga continues, even if it’s not necessarily in the form of a third movie. But we’ll see! If there’s always a story worth telling, I’m sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day.”

In Frozen 2, the possibility of a third movie is cheekily broached in a meta moment between Olaf and Elsa, in which Olaf asks whether they will keep having these adventures, to which Elsa replies flatly: “No, we're done.”

Meanwhile, asked back in November last year, producer Peter Del Vecho told Cinemablend: “I think when we look at these two movies together... it now feels like a complete journey.”

Director Jennifer Lee added: “It feels complete to me.”