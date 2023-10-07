Josh Gad Reveals He Is 'Dealing with a Medical Emergency,' Has to Sit Out Broadway Show

The Disney star explained that his doctors thought his condition "needed to be addressed immediately" in a video message on Instagram ahead of Saturday's afternoon show

Amanda Edwards/WireImage Josh Gad

Josh Gad is currently “dealing with a medical emergency” that requires him to sit out Saturday afternoon’s presentation of his Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical!

Hours before the show, the Frozen voice actor, 42, shared with his followers in a video message posted on Instagram that he will not be able to perform because of “a bit of a medical emergency that I have to go deal with right now.”

“I would rather be spending my afternoon with all of you than at a hospital, but I hope that this gets resolved pretty quickly and I’ll be back on stage with my buddy [Andrew] Rannells as soon as possible,” Gad said.

He concluded his message: “I love you guys, and again, I'm sorry to all of you who looked forward to seeing me today, but I can promise you that you are going to get an exceptional show with my incredible standby Russell [Daniels]. Love you guys, see you soon.”

The Beauty and the Beast actor explained in slightly further detail in the caption about the timely nature in which his medical emergency needed to be addressed.

“Not the news I’d like to share, but life happens,” Gad wrote before sharing that he will not make the afternoon show on Saturday.

“I’m dealing with a medical emergency that despite telling my doctors I wanted to wait till Monday to address, they thought needed to be addressed immediately,” he continued. “So, off to hospital for (hopefully) quick treatment and then with any luck will be back by this evening🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

Bruce Glikas/Getty Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells pose during the press day for the new musical "Gutenberg! The Musical!" on Broadway.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Gad urged his fans to support his understudy, Russell Daniels, as he steps in for the Disney star.

“In the meantime, please help me wish @russelljdaniels the best of luck as he makes his Broadway debut as Bud! I know he is going to give you all the show of your lives!” he added.

Although Gad specified that he will not be onstage for the afternoon show on Saturday at 2 p.m. local time, it is unclear if he will be back for the evening matinee at 8 p.m. and every other performance from thereon.

Gad stars alongside Rannells, 45, in Gutenberg! The Musical! The Broadway production, which runs until Jan. 28, follows friends Bud Davenport (Gad) and Doug Simon (Rannells), who write an absurd musical about Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press.



