Josh Gad, ‘Frozen’s’ Olaf, Brings Some Joy To Kids And Parents By Reading Online

It’s a test of endurance for both parent and child while the world is on coronavirus lockdown. Fortunately, there are many kind folks in the world providing some moments of social distancing fun. One of them is Josh Gad, the voice of Frozen’s beloved snowman, Olaf, who is reaching out to read online and provide a momentary respite from the mental chores of involuntary confinement.

Gad has been reading each night since March 13 via Twitter. He notes, “Since we’re all stuck at home right now, I figured we would have a little fun together So, I’m going to see how this goes, but I decided I’m gonna read to you and your children—or just you, depending on what you prefer. I’m not gonna pass judgment right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess.”

The Gad Twitter book series selection of the moment is Olivia Goes to Venice, written by Ian Falconer. Gad uses his acting chops to read in a unique character voice for each person. Gad, a father of two, has also read The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt, and The Giving Tree, written by Shel Silverstein.

“I’ll try to provide at least 10 minutes of daycare to you and your families a night while we’re going through this unprecedented global event,” Gad said. “I love you all. I’m hoping you’re all healthy and safe, wherever you are, and hopefully, I will see you all very soon. Take care.”





