Josh Gad: Escapism has never been more useful

Artemis Fowl may have taken an age to get to the screen, but Josh Gad says it's the perfect time for the magical movie to come into the world.

The adaptation of Irish author Eoin Colfer's novel for young adults spent over 10 years stuck in development hell before Disney bought the rights to his first two novels.

And while coronavirus means the film will be coming to fans via streaming services rather than at the cinema, Gad says its release couldn't be more timely.

"It's what I need right now, it's what my kids need right now. Escapism has never been more useful. We're all living through such troubling, difficult times.

"The mere idea that you could walk outside and it could be a fatal decision, I think is scary, as are all of the events that are transpiring here in the United States right now.

"I think people need a break, kids need a break. They need an opportunity with everything spinning at them to hopefully just be reminded of the magic and the beauty of fairy tales, of stories that can inspire and can really bring a sense of hope and joy."

Young stars Lara McDonnell and newcomer Ferdia Shaw are at the centre of the film, about a 12-year-old genius who finds himself caught up in the underground world of the fairies.

Gad plays criminal dwarf Mulch Diggums in the Kenneth Branagh -directed movie, which also stars Colin Farrell, Dame Judi Dench and Nonso Anonzie.

Gad says working with Dench again was a dream: "It really is a gift to work with not only a national treasure in the UK, but also somebody who has inspired me my entire life.

"As part of my curriculum at both Carnegie Mellon drama and the National Institute of Dramatic Arts in Sydney, we studied Shakespeare, and our way in was studying the works of both Dame Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh.

"So, it is surreal to then call them colleagues and have not one but two opportunities to work alongside them."

And Dench and Branagh are not the only stars Gad has been hanging out with of late.

As part of his YouTube series Reunited Apart, he has shared stories with filmmaking legends including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Ron Howard and Peter Jackson.

But while he credits the directors with defining his childhood, it's the actors who have really blown him away.

"These people that I grew up loving and in many cases am now blessed enough to call friends, it's just tremendous to see them all reunite again. It gives you this emotional catharsis that I think everyone could use."

:: Listen to the Backstage podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Spreaker

During the ongoing series, he's bought together key cast members of Back To The Future, Lord Of The Rings, The Goonies and Splash.

Ghostbusters is next, but Gad was tight lipped on whether actor Bill Murray - who is notoriously hard to track down - will be taking part.

The third film in the franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is due out in March 2021, after production delays due to COVID-19 .

Artemis Fowl is available on Disney+ now.

The Ghostbusters Reunited Apart reunion, which is raising money for the Equal Justice Initiative, takes place at 5pm UK time on Monday 15 June.