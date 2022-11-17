Josh Flagg Lists Home with Ex Bobby Boyd After Revealing New Boyfriend in First 'MDLLA' Trailer

Josh Flagg is moving on.

In the teaser for season 14 of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Flagg reveals he's selling the home he once shared with his now ex-husband Bobby Boyd. He also shares details on his new relationship in the preview.

The clip above starts with Josh Altman asking his fellow castmate, Flagg, "What's next?"

Flagg, 37, reveals, "I'm seeing somebody."

When Altman asks what his new love interest does for a living, Flagg shares that he's also a real estate agent, prompting Altman to offer him advice.

"Just take time, there's no rush," he says, to which Flagg reassures him, "I'm not getting married today."

Fans will also see Flagg's new relationship play out on screen as his boyfriend, Andrew Beyer, makes an appearance in the trailer.

Swooning over their relationship, Beyer tells Flagg, "I feel like I'm on an endless sleepover with my best friend." In the sweet moment, Flagg tells his new boyfriend, "I love you, angel."

The real estate expert then reveals more surprising news in the sneak peek, telling costar Tracy Tutor, "I have a house coming up in Little Holmby. And caveat: It's co-listed with my soon-to-be ex-husband."

After expressing shock over Flagg's announcement, Tutor spills the news to Boyd and asks if the divorce was finalized. "No," Boyd answers.

More drama ensues after Tutor lets Flagg know she spoke with Boyd — and Flagg isn't happy about it. "Great. This is exactly what I want to hear," he sarcastically quips.

Tutor motions to Altman and reveals, "I'm not the only one that's seen him. You guys saw him too."

Flagg storms off, leaving Tutor and Altman with one final note. "You wanna have a friendship with a person? Have a friendship with a person. Both of you," he says.

Flagg went Instagram official with Beyer two weeks after announcing his and Boyd's divorce in March. He and Boyd had been married for five years.

Flagg and Beyer have officially been together for nine months, and, this month, Flagg revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that they are already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship.

"Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the author said. "And [we] met with the planners and they were probably thinking, 'Oh, so when's the date?'"

"We don't know," Beyer explained. "We're just looking."