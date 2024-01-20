Josh Doig: Scotland U21 international joins Sassuolo from Hellas Verona

Josh Doig playing for Hellas Verona earlier this month

Scotland Under-21 international Josh Doig has joined Sassuolo from fellow Italian club Hellas Verona.

The left-back, 21, had reportedly been close to joining Marseille but will remain in Serie A.

Doig left Hibernian in 2022 and the Easter Road club are set to get a cut of the transfer fee Sassuolo have paid.

The Northern Italian club are 14th in the top flight, two points and four places above Verona.

Doig has been involved in Scotland's senior squad but is yet to be capped, having featured at under-21 and under-18 level.