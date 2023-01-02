Josh Dobbs will start at QB for Titans vs. Jaguars with AFC South title at stake

Josh Dobbs will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans in Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced the decision on Monday. The winner of the game will win the AFC South while the loser will miss the playoff.

"I just think he gives us the best chance right now," Vrabel said.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his ankle in a Dec. 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and hasn't played since. The Titans placed him on injured reserve last week, effectively ending his season.

Rookie Malik Willis started the following week against the Houston Texans. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards with two interceptions in the 19-14 loss to the previously 1-win Texans. Dobbs replaced Willis as starter last Thursday in a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.