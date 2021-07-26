Josh Close Joins Cast Of Andrea Pallaoro Film ‘Monica’

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Close (Fargo, Solace) has joined the cast of Andrea Pallaoro’s Monica.

He’ll appear in the dramatic feature alongside previously announced cast members Trace Lysette (Hustlers), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), Emily Browning (American Gods) and Adriana Barraza (Babel).

Monica follows a woman of the same name (Lysette) who returns home to the Midwest for the first time in 20 years to take care of her dying mother (Clarkson). The film will lead the viewer into Monica’s world and state of mind—the pain and fear, needs and desires of a woman, whose journey ultimately illuminates the human condition.

The feature exploring universal themes of abandonment, aging, rejection, acceptance and forgiveness is the second in a women’s trilogy helmed by Pallaoro. It comes on the heels of the director’s 2017 drama, Hannah, which starred Charlotte Rampling.

Pallaoro penned the script for Monica with his longtime writing partner Orlando Tirado.

The film’s producers are Gina Resnick (Thirteen Conversations About One Thing, Medeas), Christina Dow (Hannah), Eleonora Granata (Medeas) and Pallaoro. The project is co-produced by Marina Marzotto and Mattia Oddone for Propaganda Italia with RAI Cinema, Riccardo Di Pasquale, Antonio Adinolfi and Gabriele Oricchio for Fenix Entertainment, and Giorgia Lo Savio for Alacran Pictures.

Andrei Epifanov, Steve Stanulis, David Schwarz, Julien Bourgon, Dru Davis, Christina Sibul and Karen Tenkhoff serve as exec producers.

Monica is receiving co-production support from the Italian Ministry of Culture. The Exchange is handling worldwide sales.

Close will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, and more. The Apple Original Film, based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, tracks the investigation into serial murders that plagued the Osage Nation during the 1920s, after valuable oil was discovered on their land.

Close’s recent credits include MGM miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and USA television feature Capsized: Blood in the Water. Additional credits include FX’s Fargo, Solace and Kill The Messenger.

The actor is represented by Buchwald, Parent Management in Canada and Myman, Greenspan.

