Josh Brolin Strips Clothes Off & Takes Cold Plunge In ‘SNL’ Monologue

Josh Brolin returned to host Saturday Night Live and stripped off his clothes to take a cold plunge during his monologue.

“This is my third time hosting and man, there’s just nothing like it,” Brolin said. “You know, I’ve been doing cold plunges for 20 years and the only thing that I can compare this show to is that.”

More from Deadline

Brolin continued as he took off his clothes, “Hosting is like jumping into an ice bath. It’s scary; it’s exhilarating, your penis is in your stomach, there’s just no way to prepare for it. So what you gotta do is just jump right in. Surrender to the discomfort!”

The Dune: Part Two actor took the plunge and finished off his monologue.

At the top of his hosting duties, Brolin reminded viewers that it had been 12 years since he last hosted the NBC late-night show.

“I’ve missed this place. So much has changed,” he said. “Not really, it’s the same but the band, a couple of guys… anyway, it all seems different but it’s the same.”

Brolin said that when he first hosted the musical, the guest was someone he had never heard of before, Adele, noting that “now she’s a global superstar.”

“The second time I hosted, the musical guest was Gotye,” he said. “And now, he’s just someone that I used to know.”

Brolin mentioned everything that has changed since the last time he hosted, like Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s friendship, as well as “Cardi B’s hit song, ‘Wet a**… pastrami.'” The actor also reminded viewers that he played Thanos in the MCU during that same time.

Since the last time Brolin hosted SNL, the actor said he has dedicated time to writing a “creepy poem about Timothée Chalamet.”

“Your face is etched by adolescence,” Brolin read his poem about Chalamet. “Your cheekbones jut what are youth laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose and onto lips of a certain poetry.”

Story continues

Check out the monologue in the video above.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.