Josh Brolin Pays Tribute to Wife Kathryn on Wedding Anniversary: ‘I Thank My Lucky Stars That You Chose Me'

The actor and his former assistant married in 2016 and share two daughters

Josh Brolin/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin is celebrating his wife Kathryn on their wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, Brolin, 55, posted a carousel of photos taken over the years of him and his “fierce” wife, 35, sharing kisses as he marked their seventh wedding anniversary on Instagram.

“It's in moments like these that move me,” the actor began in his caption. “Our foreground assaults of any backdrop. It could be us then or us now, the kisses that create us.”

“They are all at once sexy and smart and more stripped down than I've ever known us to be,” the Deadpool 2 star continued. “You're a force who demands the experience of deepening, and I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to want to share all this with.”

Josh Brolin/Instagram Brolin and Boyd kissing with one of their daughters

Brolin married third wife Kathryn — who worked as his assistant prior to their relationship — in 2016 after the pair got engaged a year before. The couple share two daughters, Westlyn, 4, and Chapel Grace, 2. Brolin also has two children — daughter Eden, 29, and son Trevor, 34 — shared with his first wife, actress Alice Adair.

“Fierce ain't for everyone. Most people want their cake and their icing left at the back door and they don't want you to knock too loud when you leave it. We are a more feral bunch,” Brolin continued in his Saturday caption.

“You can see it in our little girls, as they already embrace the dirt clod voices that are theirs and not the masquerading whispers of that weakest vocabulary word: etiquette,” he went on. “Kindness and the surety that every voice is unique and beautiful and worthy and has the capacity to sing becomes us.”

Brolin concluded his tribute by saying, “We sing. And we kiss. And I celebrate the pirate ship that is you. Love and foreverly. Happy Anniversary. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as he tagged Kathryn.

A final photo showed the pair kissing outside near a lake in a valley surrounded by trees as Kathryn held one of their daughters as a newborn.

The mom of two also paid tribute to her actor husband on their anniversary her own post on Instagram.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Brolin married Kathryn in 2016

“Ride or die. Shake ‘n bake. The yin to my yang,” Kathryn wrote in her caption. “#7 @joshbrolin love you more every year that goes by 🩵.”

"Who is this and how did you get my number?" Brolin joked in response in the comment section.

Along with her message, Kathryn posted a close-up shot of her kissing Brolin on the cheek as she sat behind him on a motorbike. Brolin, who was steering the vehicle, pouted to the camera.

A following video showed the moment Kathryn snapped the image as she was filmed holding a camera as she rode with Brolin on the bike. The pair were then captured stopping at the side of the road to check the image together.

Meanwhile, celebrity friends were quick to share their well-wishes for the pair.

"Beautiful…congrats!" Cindy Crawford wrote in the comments section of Brolin's post, while Norman Reedus added a heart emoji.

