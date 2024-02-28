Josh Brolin Admits His “Jonah Hex” 'Was a S—ty F—ing Movie'

The star-studded cast included Brolin, Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender, John Malkovich, Will Arnett, and Michael Shannon

Moviestore/Shutterstock Josh Brolin in "Jonah Hex"

Josh Brolin is his most honest critic.

The actor spoke candidly about his 2010 film, Jonah Hex, and its director, Jimmy Hayward, in a new interview with GQ.

"I won't ever stop s------g on Jonah Hex because it was a s---ty f---ing movie," he told the outlet.

Legendary Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock "Jonah Hex" movie poster

The superhero film — in which Brolin played the eponymous bounty hunter — earned $5.37 million during its opening weekend and had a total box office of $10.54 million, according to Forbes. The star-studded cast included Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender, John Malkovich, Will Arnett, and Michael Shannon.

Brolin told GQ that he reconnected with Hayward and learned that he had been "in and out of the hospital with an agonizing form of bone cancer" that required "multiple facial reconstructive surgeries." The experience taught Brolin to look at life a little differently.

Legendary Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Megan Fox in "Jonah Hex"

"It reminded me [that] you can't just keep s------- on somebody. I don't know what the f---'s going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing," he said.

Brolin previously spoke about his experience on the film in an interview with Variety, published in March 2023, and said that he felt another issue with the film was that there was a rush to hire a director.

"I remember Jeff Robinov, who I’m still close with, who was running Warner Brothers at the time and he was like, look, you’ve got to get a director in the next two weeks, otherwise we’ve got to can this thing," Brolin told the outlet. "And then you meet somebody who has a lot of knowledge, Jimmy Hayward, and I remember it didn’t feel right."

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic Josh Brolin

The movie star said that he "loved" that Hayward was excited to direct the film but that he "didn’t have the experience and he didn’t treat it like I would imagine somebody would want to treat it." Brolin said that hiring Hayward was ultimately his choice.



"And then the studio took it over and every time that’s happened, in my experience, it has only gotten worse," he added. "It was not successful creatively or monetarily."

Brolin stars in Dune: Part Two, which hits theaters on Friday.

