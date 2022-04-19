Josh Brolin addresses whether he’d return to MCU after deleted scene opens up possible Thanos resurrection

Josh Brolin has opened up about whether he would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actor first appeared as Thanos in a cameo role, with the character becoming the central villain in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While the character ends up (spoiler alert) getting defeated, a deleted scene from Endgame hints that the character could one day return to the MCU.

Brolin has now said in a new interview that he would be up for reprising the role if asked by Marvel bosses.

Speaking on Sirius XM's Jess Cagle Show (and picked up by ComicBook), Brolin said: “They have their own trajectory that they’re worrying about and if they want me to do it, I would do it I’m sure, but I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

The actor did acknowledge, though, that his role felt “bookended”.

“I don’t know what their plan is,” he continued. “We’ve kind of bookended this thing after 10 years. I was so happy and I loved being involved in that so much because that wasn’t the intention when I first got involved.”

Reflecting on the role of Thanos, Brolin said: “The whole Thanos character, it was more of a cameo and they liked the character so much. They had never felt like they had a villain that was substantial enough for what they were creating and then I think they felt like they found it and then there were two movies that kind of revolved around it.

“It was a lot of fun and it worked out for them very nicely.”

Josh Brolin as Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (Marvel Studios)

The new phase of Marvel films has a lot on its plate. Over the next few years, the X-Men and Fantastic Four will have been introduced to the fold, with the villains Namor and Kang the Conqueror set to cause trouble for the Avengers.