Michael Cheika hairdryer treatment inspires Leicester Tigers past Ulster

Josh Bassett shined for Leicester Tigers as he completed his hat-trick on the hour mark - PA/Mike Egerton

Leicester Tigers 38 Ulster 10

UIster’s journey to the East Midlands was disrupted by wings of an airplane and their flight cancellation on Friday proved an unfortunate precursor to events on the pitch on Saturday as Leicester’s wingers ran in five of the Tigers’ six tries in a bonus-point victory which sealed last-16 qualification.

There will not have been many occasions on a sub-zero evening under the lights at Welford Road where all of Leicester’s tries were scored by their backs but it was a Josh Bassett hat-trick, a brace from Ollie Hassell-Collins and a late run-in from Izaia Perese which secured what became a comfortable victory, with the Tigers scoring 26 unanswered points in the second half after a touch of the hairdryer treatment from head coach Michael Cheika at half-time.

“It was honest talk,” explained Cheika. “If I don’t say how I honestly feel, with a target in mind, then what’s the point in having half-time? I don’t want to just go through the motions. I don’t like doing it but I like that they responded and reacted.

“In the first half, when opportunities came our way – which we created – we just did not look like we wanted to go and take them. In the second half, we did. We probably created the same amount of opportunities in the first as we did in the second, but we took a lot more in the second.

“And we are very conscious of the work that the groundspeople did to get the game on. Not just at Welford Road but at Oval Park, too, to train. It was incredible.”

Behind those try-scorers, there is simply no one in world rugby that is better suited to such Baltic conditions than Freddie Steward, who continued his exemplary form at full-back with Steve Borthwick due to name his England squad on Tuesday.

Freddie Steward ran riot in a statement performance to Steve Borthwick ahead of Six Nations - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

“He is [playing really well] – and it was his 100th game tonight for Leicester,” Cheika added. “I was saying in the sheds how much of a pleasure it has been to have been a part of 15 of them, or whatever he has played. He puts his body and full commitment into everything he does as a person and player.”

Ulster, in front of plenteous and vociferous travelling support, must now defeat Exeter at the Kingspan next Friday and hope other results go their way to stand any chance of qualification. The visitors held a 10-point lead early in the first half after a calamitous opening from the hosts but the Irish province simply did not have enough cutting edge to build on their early foundations, despite the irrepressible class of second-row combination Iain Henderson and Cormac Izuchukwu. Admittedly, a serious-looking knee injury to full-back Ethan McIlroy rocked Ulster in the first half and tested their already struggling depth.

Leicester led by just two points at the break thanks to a Bassett first-half double but came out as a different set of beasts after Cheika’s half-time plea. In the first half, Leicester’s backline created plenty but they were barely able to string three passes together – admittedly with the mercury plummeting to minus two – and the Tigers’ line-out capitulated. Nick Timoney’s early try, from a backfield malfunction involving mainly Handre Pollard but also Hassell-Collins, typified Leicester’s looseness.

But in the second half the hosts ran away with it. Hassell-Collins grabbed a quickfire double – the second of which after a stylish first-phase move – and there followed Bassett’s hat-trick. Leicester will travel to Toulouse with the pressure off, with even a faint possibility of the Tigers topping Pool One. Ulster, meanwhile, have it all to do at home after a night on which Leicester flew with wings.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-3 Doak pen, 0-8 Timoney try, 0-10 Doak con, 5-10 Bassett try, 7-10 Pollard con, 12-10 Bassett try, 17-10 Hassell-Collins try, 22-10 Hassell-collins try, 24-10 Pollard con, 29-10 Bassett try, 31-10 Steward con, 36-10 Perese try, 38-10 Shillcock con.

Leicester Tigers: F Steward; J Bassett, I Perese, S Kata (Woodward 53), O Hassell-Collins; H Pollard (Shillcock 61), J van Poortvliet (Youngs 59); N Smith (Whitcombe 63), J Montoya (c) (Clare 63), J Heyes (Cole 59), C Henderson, J Holloway (Wells 68), F Carnduff (Ilione 49), T Reffell, O Cracknell.

Ulster: E McIlroy (Telfer 22); W Kok, B Carson, J Postlethwaite, Z Ward (Doak 61); A Morgan (Murphy 49), N Doak (Cooney 55); A Warwick (O’Sullivan 52), J Andrew (McCormick 55), S Wilson (Barrett 55), I Henderson (c) (Treadwell 52), C Izuchukwu (Sheridan 65), J McNabney, N Timoney, D McCann.

Attendance: 16,429



Referee: Craig Evans

10:13 PM GMT

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy speaking post-match

“A really difficult second half. We did not deal well with the high ball and Leicester got their tails up. A little bit of inexperience showed at the end when the game got away from us. We are missing quite a lot of experienced players. Our young players will grow from it and learn. It is difficult for any team missing this many experienced and international players. We dust ourselves off and come up with a plan to beat Exeter.”

10:09 PM GMT

Michael Cheika speaking on Premier Sports

“We spoke frankly at half time and you have to give honest feedback. We were almost pedestrian in taking our changes in that first half. I was happy with our defence. We amped it up in the second half. When we got opportunities we stepped up our intensity and dynamism. Next week at Toulouse is going to be great. It is all about preparation and getting ourselves right. It has been really good here in my time so far. I had not really thought about doing club rugby again. The fans and playing group have been really good to me. I feel I identify with the club well.”

10:04 PM GMT

Ben Youngs talking post-match

“It was cold but the boys had a healthy lead when I came on. Some of it was the way Ulster played but some was us being sloppy. We responded well in the second half. Toulouse is a huge challenge. They look red hot. We will throw the kitchen sink at them.”

10:02 PM GMT

The thoughts of Josh Bassett

“I think I should have had a couple more tries tonight. I tripped over my own feet in the first half which did not help. We got the win, came out in the second half and tightened up a few areas. That first half we let ourselves down with our accuracy. You put pressure on teams and are more accurate you score more points. It is really exciting to play at the defending champions Toulouse next week.”

10:00 PM GMT

Man of the match Freddie Steward speaking post-match

Player of the Match Freddie Steward speaks after victory for @LeicesterTigers 🐅



"I love this club, you know, it's home for me." 🗣️#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/JsIdAaHwIP — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

09:55 PM GMT

Full-time

Ulster intercept a pass but knock on, which brings about an end to this match. Leicester run out comfortable 38-10 winners at home. Leicester have won two from three and sit third in pool one, Ulster are fifth with zero wins and zero points. Leicester are into the knockout stages with a game to spare.

🐅 A win at home and we're through to the next round! #COYT pic.twitter.com/7dOnwp00e4 — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) January 11, 2025

09:53 PM GMT

79 mins: Leicester 38 Ulster 10

Leicester put a kick in behind and Ulster are forced to take it over the dead-ball line as Carson gathered the kick but could not stay in. Leicester five-metre scrum incoming.

09:49 PM GMT

76 mins: Leicester 38 Ulster 10

Ulster win a scrum penalty against the head on halfway and will kick towards the Leicester 22.

But they knock on just before the 22.

09:44 PM GMT

73 mins: Leicester 38 Ulster 10

Leicester knock on again in the Ulster 22.

09:43 PM GMT

72 mins: Leicester 38 Ulster 10

Steward executes a 50-22 for Leicester to give them another attacking opportunity.

09:40 PM GMT

69 mins: Leicester 38 Ulster 10

B Youngs knocks on and their chance to add another try is gone.

09:39 PM GMT

68 mins: Leicester 38 Ulster 10

The referee’s arm is out again and Ulster concede yet another penalty for offside. Leicester kick into the Ulster 22.

09:36 PM GMT

65 mins: Leicester 38 Ulster 10

Another penalty conceded by Ulster for taking a man out in he air. Ulster have lost the plot here and Leicester are in complete control, although Shillcock has kicked the ball dead from the penalty.

09:35 PM GMT

TRY! Perese adds another for the hosts

This is one-way traffic. Ulster make a mistake in possession in their own half and the ball hits the ground. Bassett scoops it up, offloads to Perese and he goes over in the corner. Ulster gifted that to Leicester and Shillcock converts the try. Leicester now lead 38-10.

09:33 PM GMT

62 mins: Leicester 31 Ulster 10

Leicester are taking off Pollard and Shillcock is on in is place. Ward is having to go off for Ulster so Doak is coming back on.

09:32 PM GMT

TRY! Bassett completes his hat-trick

This game is only heading one way now. Woodward picks out Bassett on the right wing and he kicks ahead. Ulster makes a mess of gathering the loose ball and Bassett in the end gathers the ball to go over. Pollard lands the conversion. Ulster are suggesting that Ward was nudged in the back as he went down to try and gather the ball but the on-field decision stands. Ward’s head then collided with a teammate’s knee and he is receiving some medical attention.

Josh Bassett gets his hat-trick! 🏉



A special night for the @LeicesterTigers man who scores his third try against Ulster 🐅#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/2IbdYOlzb4 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

09:29 PM GMT

60 mins: Leicester 24 Ulster 10

Double change for Leicester as they bring on the experienced pair of B Youngs and Cole for Van Poortvliet and Heyes.

09:28 PM GMT

59 mins: Leicester 24 Ulster 10

Leicester are just a few metres shy of the line but Ulster manage to gain possession and can clear their lines. There was a hint of a knock-on from Ulster but nothing given.

09:26 PM GMT

58 mins: Leicester 24 Ulster 10

The wheels are falling off a little bit here for Ulster as they give away another penalty, this time for offside just inside their own half.

Pollard’s kick to the corner is brilliant and they will have a lineout just over five metres out.

09:25 PM GMT

57 mins: Leicester 24 Ulster 10

More changes for Ulster as Cooney is on at scrum-half in place of Doak.

09:24 PM GMT

56 mins: Leicester 24 Ulster 10

Leicester’s control of this game is growing as they win a penalty after a dominant scrum.

09:22 PM GMT

54 mins: Leicester 24 Ulster 10

Henderson has come off for Ulster, replaced by Treadwell. Leicester have also made a change as Woodward has replaced Kata.

09:21 PM GMT

TRY! Hassell-Collins’ quick-fire double earns hosts bonus point

He has gone over twice in quick succession and Leicester are in control of this match. It is a first-phase try as Leicester send it through the backs from the scrum. Pollard picks out Steward, who cuts a great line through the Ulster defence. He offloads to Hassell-Collins, who cuts inside and goes over for Leicester’s bonus-point try. Pollard gets the conversion and the hosts now lead by 14 points.

09:19 PM GMT

51 mins: Leicester 17 Ulster 10

Leicester win a penalty just outside their 22 and Pollard looks like has bitten off more than he can chew but Telfer drops the ball as he tried to keep it in.

09:18 PM GMT

50 mins: Leicester 17 Ulster 10

Changes for both sides as Ilione replaces Carnduff for Leicester and Murphy, son of the Ulster head coach, is on for the visitors.

09:17 PM GMT

TRY! Hassell-Collins extends Leicester’s lead

They do not need the penalty advantage as they ship the ball out to the left and Steward picks out Hassell-Collins, who has an easy finish on the left wing. Pollard misses the conversion to the left but Leicester lead by seven.

Third try for @LeicesterTigers! 👏



Josh Bassett got the first two but it's Ollie Hassell-Collins who scores this time 🐅#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/2GAy5tn6Uk — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

09:16 PM GMT

47 mins: Leicester 12 Ulster 10

The Leicester maul rolls forward and they have a penalty advantage. They are just a few metres from the Ulster line...

09:15 PM GMT

47 mins: Leicester 12 Ulster 10

Leicester kick the ball ahead into the Ulster 22 and the visitors are forced into touch, giving the hosts a great attacking lineout just over 10 metres from the Ulster line.

09:14 PM GMT

46 mins: Leicester 12 Ulster 10

Doak does not get the ball in time and Leicester win a free-kick. What a waste for the visitors as they do not even get the chance to attack.

09:13 PM GMT

45 mins: Leicester 12 Ulster 10

A Leicester lineout on the edge of their 22 is not straight and Ulster will have a scrum in a good attacking position.

09:12 PM GMT

44 mins: Leicester 12 Ulster 10

We are just seeing replays of a hit from Perese on Telfer after the latter had taken a good catch from a high ball but the TMO does not step in. It seems Perese can probably count himself a littler lucky there as it looked high and the TMO perhaps should have intervened there.

09:06 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Welford Road.

09:01 PM GMT

HT verdict

I am not quite sure how Leicester find themselves in front at half-time after a half in which their line-out capitulated and their midfield handling - albeit in sub-zero temperatures - barely managed to reach three successful passes. But the Tigers - who, to their credit, did create plenty of space in the first half - will be ecstatic. Given the hosts’ error count, however, the second half does not exactly bode well for Ulster, who were the better side in the first half - if limited - and yet trail at the half-time oranges. And if you would like to know how that first-half display was received in Camp Leicester, television cameras have just caught head coach Michael Cheika slamming his hand into a massage bench in the Tigers’ changing room during a heated half-time hairdrying...

08:56 PM GMT

Champions Cup fixtures and results this weekend

Friday:

Glasgow 29-19 Racing (Pool 4)

Today:

Stormers 40-0 Sale FT (Pool 4)

Exeter 17-69 Bordeaux FT (Pool 1)

Sharks 8-20 Toulouse FT (Pool 1)

Munster 17-12 Saracens (Pool 3)

Stade Francais 45-35 Northampton (Pool 3)

Leicester 12-10 Ulster HT (Pool 1)

Castres 10-7 Bulls HT (Pool 3)

Sunday:

Toulon vs Harlequins 1pm (Pool 4)

Bristol vs Benetton 3.15pm (Pool 2)

La Rochelle vs Leinster 3.15pm (Pool 2)

Bath vs Clermont 5.30pm (Pool 2)

08:51 PM GMT

TRY! Bassett scores his second on the stroke of half-time

Leicester take the lead going into the break. The maul is set and moves forward but Leicester send it into the hands of the backs. Good footwork from Kata allows Leicester to move it wide and Steward passes out to Bassett, who goes over for his second try of the night. Pollard misses the conversion but Leicester lead 12-10 at half-time.

The hosts are ahead at the break! 🐅



Josh Bassett gets his second try and ensures @LeicesterTigers have a half-time lead 👏#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/t7syTgWRCC — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

08:48 PM GMT

40 mins: Leicester 7 Ulster 10

Leicester win a scrum penalty on the Ulster ten-metre line as the clock goes into the red. Pollard opts to go to the corner instead of the posts.

08:46 PM GMT

37 mins: Leicester 7 Ulster 10

This time Ulster win a penalty at the breakdown as Leicester are pinged for holding on, Henderson the man to win the penalty for the visitors just outside their 22.

08:45 PM GMT

35 mins: Leicester 7 Ulster 10

Ulster are getting a bit of a habit for being penalised for holding on. On this occasion though Reffell can count himself lucky that he was awarded the penalty as his knee hit the ground.

08:41 PM GMT

33 mins: Leicester 7 Ulster 10

Leicester make a mess of their own lineout and the ball is kicked ahead into the Leicester 22 by Doak. Bassett makes an absolute mess of gathering the ball, which allows Doak to get to it. There are not far from the Leicester line but Reffell gets over the ball well and wins his side the penalty. Sigh of relief for the home fans.

08:40 PM GMT

31 mins: Leicester 7 Ulster 10

Ulster make their way into the Leicester 22 but their attack comes unstuck as they are penalised at the breakdown. Decent defensive set there from the home side. Montoya was the man to win the penalty for the hosts.

08:37 PM GMT

29 mins: Leicester 7 Ulster 10

It has been a scrappy few minutes with a number of handling errors and on this occasion Perese is the guilty party as he knocks on just outside his own 22, giving Ulster a good attacking position.

08:29 PM GMT

24 mins: Leicester 7 Ulster 10

McIlroy is helped off and Telfer is coming on to replace him. Our best wishes go to McIlroy.

08:28 PM GMT

23 mins: Leicester 7 Ulster 10

Play is stopped as Ulster full-back McIlroy is down with what looks like a serious knee injury. He goes for a step as he caught the ball near the Leicester 22 and immediately went down clutching his knee. This does not look nice and I really hope he is ok.

08:21 PM GMT

TRY! Bassett over this time

He makes no mistake on this occasion. They went through double-digit phases and finally the pressure pays off. It is send out wide right and this time there is not stopping Bassett. Pollard lands a tough conversion and the difference is now just three points.

Leicester, through their own carelessness, had been stunned by the visitors in the opening 10 minutes, trailing by as many points. In this competition, handing your opponents a 10-point head-start is not really advised but the Tigers’ riposte was swift, with Josh Bassett trotting over in the corner. Game back on at Welford Road.

Leicester on the board - Mike Egerton/PA

08:20 PM GMT

17 mins: Leicester 0 Ulster 10

Steward’s break after a Morgan knock-on takes Leicester into the Ulster 22. Good hands through the backs allows Bassett to get within five metres of the Ulster line. They have a penalty advantage and are getting closer and closer...

08:16 PM GMT

14 mins: Leicester 0 Ulster 10

Ulster win the first scrum penalty of the night, which gives them the chance to move away from their own 22.

08:15 PM GMT

13 mins: Leicester 0 Ulster 10

Leicester make good ground down the right wing through Bassett. They then work it to the over side and are approaching the Ulster 22. After Montoya perhaps gets away with a knock-on at the 22, it does not matter in the end as the ball ends up in touch on the left-hand side. Looking at the replays it was a knock-on from Montoya and we actually are going back to that anyway.

08:12 PM GMT

TRY! Timoney pounces on slice of luck

Ulster have the first try of the night and Leicester will be kicking themselves for gifting that try. Morgan sends a high kick from his own 22 towards halfway. Hassell-Collins running back cannot take it and neither can Pollard. The ball bounces up for Timoney and Steward is caught wrong-footed, which allows Timoney to run through from around 35 metres out to score. Doak gets the conversion and Ulster’s lead is up to 10 points.

"An absolute gift" for @UlsterRugby 🎁



Aidan Morgan's kick causes some confusion among the Leicester Tigers players which allows Nick Timoney to score the opening try ⚪#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/teI26YfZH4 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

08:10 PM GMT

PENALTY ULSTER!

Doak nails the penalty and Ulster take the lead.

08:09 PM GMT

7 mins: Leicester 0 Ulster 0

Leicester give away a very soft penalty as Carnduff is pinged for holding on just outside his own 22. Ulster point to the posts for what should be a fairly simple three points.

08:07 PM GMT

5 mins: Leicester 0 Ulster 0

Leicester win the lineout and set the maul. It is sent out wide and Bassett looks like he is going to have an easy run-in after Steward’s long pass but he loses his footing at the crucial moment. He is tackled just short of the line and is then penalised for holding on to compound his misery. He will be annoyed at himself for not taking that great chance.

Should have been a try for the home side - Mike Egerton/PA

08:05 PM GMT

3 mins: Leicester 0 Ulster 0

Hassell-Collins puts a kick through and nearly gets on the end of it. The ball rolls into touch but Hassell-Collins kicked it from inside his own half so it is a 50-22 and Leicester will have the lineout.

08:01 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Welford Road.

08:00 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides emerge into the cold at Welford Road and we are moments away from kick-off.

07:56 PM GMT

Reminder of the teams

Leicester Tigers starting XV: Steward; Bassett; Perese, Kata; Hassell-Collins; Pollard, Van Poortvliet; Smith, Montoya (capt), Heyes; Henderson, Holloway; Carnduff, Reffell, Cracknell.

Replacements: Clare, Whitcombe, Cole, Wells, Ilione, Youngs, Shillcock, Woodward.

Ulster starting XV: McIlroy; Kok; Carson, Postlewaite; Ward; Morgan, Doak; Warwick, Andrew, Wilson; Henderson (capt), Izuchukwu; McNabney, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: McCormick, O’Sullivan, Barrett, Treadwell, Sheridan, Cooney, Murphy, Telfer.

07:53 PM GMT

Handre Pollard speaking post-match

"It is what it is. We win tonight and we get ourselves into the play-offs." 🗣️@LeicesterTigers player Handré Pollard gives his thoughts ahead of a big game 🐅#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/9RjO3OaJ5K — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

07:51 PM GMT

Preparations ramping up

07:48 PM GMT

The thoughts of Michael Cheika

"We're looking for the consistency of our good bits which we've been showing over these past three of four weeks." 🗣️@LeicesterTigers Head Coach Michael Cheika on tonight's game against Ulster 🐅#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/pO1tM6uc5b — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

07:42 PM GMT

Rugby Podcast

Go beyond the back pages and join the Telegraph’s rugby experts and big name guests as they tackle the game’s most interesting trends, themes and talking points. Our unrivalled rugby coverage, now available on the move!

07:38 PM GMT

Hosts in the house

07:33 PM GMT

Visitors arrive

07:28 PM GMT

Big effort to get the game on

Game is ON‼️



All credit to the Tigers Grounds Team with the support of @SSStadia . pic.twitter.com/cKxC2B9NMJ — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) January 11, 2025

07:21 PM GMT

Cold in Leicester

Ice-coated "warm-up" bikes by the tunnel at Mattioli Woods Welford Road this evening. Might be better for a cool down - it is due to be -2 at kick-off. pic.twitter.com/NFWfYw4xDY — Charles Richardson (@CRichardsonTel) January 11, 2025

07:13 PM GMT

Champions Cup fixtures and results this weekend

Friday:

Glasgow 29-19 Racing (Pool 4)

Today:

Stormers 40-0 Sale FT (Pool 4)

Exeter 17-69 Bordeaux FT (Pool 1)

Sharks 8-20 Toulouse FT (Pool 1)

Munster 17-12 Saracens (Pool 3)- ongoing

Stade Francais 45-28 Northampton 5.30pm (Pool 3)- ongoing

Leicester vs Ulster 8pm (Pool 1)

Castres vs Bulls 8pm (Pool 3)

Sunday:

Toulon vs Harlequins 1pm (Pool 4)

Bristol vs Benetton 3.15pm (Pool 2)

La Rochelle vs Leinster 3.15pm (Pool 2)

Bath vs Clermont 5.30pm (Pool 2)

07:10 PM GMT

Get your fix

07:05 PM GMT

Team news

Leicester make three changes from their win over Exeter last weekend. Jed Holloway makes his first start for the club whilst Izaia Perese and Finn Carnduff also come into the side.

Leicester Tigers starting XV: Steward; Bassett; Perese, Kata; Hassell-Collins; Pollard, Van Poortvliet; Smith, Montoya (capt), Heyes; Henderson, Holloway; Carnduff, Reffell, Cracknell.

Replacements: Clare, Whitcombe, Cole, Wells, Ilione, Youngs, Shillcock, Woodward.

Ulster welcome back Iain Henderson from injury but are without Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring. Tom O’Toole is suspended.

Ulster starting XV: McIlroy; Kok; Carson, Postlewaite; Ward; Morgan, Doak; Warwick, Andrew, Wilson; Henderson (capt), Izuchukwu; McNabney, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: McCormick, O’Sullivan, Barrett, Treadwell, Sheridan, Cooney, Murphy, Telfer.

07:00 PM GMT

Match preview

Leicester Tigers welcome Ulster to Welford Road in matchday three of the Champions Cup. Leicester, who sit in fourth place in the Gallagher Premiership, lost their opening game in the Champions Cup 42-28 to Bordeaux but bounced back with a bonus-point 56-17 victory over the Sharks from South Africa. Ulster meanwhile, who currently are ninth in the United Rugby Championship, are searching for their first win in this season’s Champions Cup after they lost their first two European matches heavily against Toulouse and Bordeaux. Leicester go into this round of matches in third place in Pool 1 whilst Ulster sit dead last with no points. Leicester head coach Michael Cheika is excited for the challenge facing his side today.

“It’s going to be a tough battle for us,” Cheika said this week. “This is Europe. Realistically every game is a final, is a qualification match. We are looking forward to it.”

Leicester beat Exeter last weekend in the Premiership - David Rogers/Getty Images

Leicester come into tonight’s match off the back of a 28-15 win at home against Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership last weekend. Today will be a special day for Leicester full-back Freddie Steward as he makes his 100th appearance for the club

Ulster, who are boosted by the return of Ireland international Iain Henderson, have not played in a couple of weeks since the end of December, when they won 17-7 away at Connacht, which followed five straight defeats in all competitions. Ulster’s last trip to Welford Road ended in a 33-24 defeat in the Challenge Cup semi- finals back in 2021 as Leicester came from 11 points down to win to book their place in the final, which Leicester lost by one point to Montpellier.

The last time these sides met in this competition at Welford Road was back in January 2019 when Ulster won 13-14 having beaten them at home 24-10 a few months before. Kick-off at Welford Road is at 8pm.