Josh Barrie’s dishes that can do one: Novelty burgers

Got beef: eating challenge burgers are ridiculous (Jerry Huddleston)

There it goes, another gherkin lost, another welcome pickle I would have so happily enjoyed in this calamity of a cheeseburger. It would have brought a necessary slap of vinegar to the fat of the beef and the cream of the cheese. But here we are toiling with an impenetrable dish, tasting only of sloppy sauce, towering above an oily steel tray and the dry crinkle cut fries nestling at the bun’s soggy bottom.

We’re dining in a faux diner, a craft IPA on the right, pots of “kimchi mayo” scattered about the rustic wooden decking of a table, tackling something too tall in form, near insurmountable in girth. One’s mouth really must be able to open normally when enjoying lunch.

I was in Nashville in late March and I decided against ordering a burger. Mostly because those on offer were ludicrously sized. There has been a surge in monstrous creations over the last decade, each restaurant attempting to outdo the other. America might well be the vanguard of this fatty foray: “Look, we’ve got three patties piled on top of one another,” an enthusiastic cowboy will say, “covered in liquid cheese and oozing like a septic wound.” But hefty, novelty burgers have long been a staple of UK menus, too. Eating challenges, tedious as they are, crossed the pond some time ago.

It is not only their monolithic nature, but the careless additions bandied about in modern times. Even bacon, for me, is a step too far, the pork an unnecessary distraction from the main event. Really, a burger needs nothing more than a series of basic components. This is not to trumpet against progress or experimentation, it’s just some dishes are best left alone. Call it Carbonara Effect.

I am of the simple but solid belief that a burger is best when you take some beef, smash it down to a tender pattie, and slip it between a sesame seed bun. To compliment, shredded lettuce, pickles, and finely diced onions (raw) aren’t bettered when reaching for weapons to cut through the grease, while cheap American cheese, for the melt factor (Danny Dyer’s favourite), is best for blanketing meat. After, ketchup and mustard, for umami and heat, and we’re away. Yes, this is the combination used by McDonald’s. Tell me about a more successful burger brand.

Story continues

I think probably when you need to use a cocktail stick to keep the burger together, it’s alarm bells. A burger is supposed to be the bastion of a takeaway lunch, an affordable, easy hot sandwich to eat on the hoof.

Now sure, a little eccentricity does not go amiss. I accept that. Though I feel it uneeded, I’m not particularly offended by the inclusion of bacon. Varying and interesting “house” sauces, maybe the odd bit of chilli can be fun and invigorating. I am not a burger fascist and understand the inclination to festoon.

But I draw the line when cheeses like Stilton are thrust into the mix — too powerful a topping when you want to taste anything else — or when onion rings are stacked inside (or on top) because their being there is invasive and unbalanced.

Pulled pork? Can you not. Fried egg? Please calm down. Sir, this is a burger. Not a circus.