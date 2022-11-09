Josh Allen's injury: Here’s what we know about star Buffalo Bills quarterback's elbow

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that Josh Allen is day to day and that "we'll see" if the quarterback is able to play Sunday as he deals with an elbow injury.

According to reports, Allen has an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament on his right elbow.

"I'm not going to get into the medical report," McDermott said.

Allen will not practice Wednesday and is likely to be a limited participant – if he does practice – this week as the Bills (6-2) prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter during the Bills’ second loss of the season last Sunday against the New York Jets.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

More from Wednesday’s update

When pressed by reporters on Allen's injury, McDermott did not say much, including if Allen has thrown since Sunday's game.

"Josh is day-to-day," McDermott said. "I appreciate that. Good try."

According to reporters, McDermott also said at one point he was "not going to answer any more questions about Josh."

"He's day-to-day. The next question is going to be: will he play? We'll see." - Sean McDermott on Josh Allen and his elbow injury. #Bills — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 9, 2022

If Allen is unable to play against the Vikings, Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum would be in line to start.

The Bills evaluated Allen for his injuries after the game, and on Monday and Tuesday.

How the elbow injury happened

Allen reached for his right elbow after his forearm was bent backward in the crossfire of a strip sack by Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff in the Bills’ final drive of the game last Sunday.

Allen was seen visibly bothered by the play, reaching for his elbow and flexing his forearm and wrist before his final two plays.

Allen’s next throw wasn’t encouraging: It was a pass that traveled about 27 yards before falling at the feet of his receiver at the first down marker.

#Bills QB Josh Allen, who has a history of UCL sprain in 2018, appeared to suffer another UCL sprain on this play very late in the game. Threw a nice deep ball right after, but was shaking out the elbow/may have been dealing w some nerve stretch symptoms. Injury to watch this wk. pic.twitter.com/61nLQO1cw1 — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) November 6, 2022

But Allen’s final throw of the game was more promising: Although broken up by Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, Allen’s incomplete pass to receiver Gabe Davis traveled 69.3 yards down the field, according to Next Gen Stats.

Here’s what's been said so far about Josh Allen’s injury

After the Jets game, Allen said this regarding his elbow injury:

“There’s some slight pain, but I’ll get through it,” Allen said, in a game in which he scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half, but finished 18 of 34 passing for 205 yards with two interceptions.

McDermott told reporters on Monday:

"The one definite thing I can tell you is we all know Josh and how competitive he is," McDermott said. "He loves to compete, he loves to be out there with his teammates, so I would never count him out. That’s the one thing I do know about him is that right now. ”

How Josh Allen’s injury could affect Bills in short term

The Bills have the No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the AFC playoff race heading into Week 10.

Buffalo’s win over Kansas City on Oct. 16 gives the Bills the tiebreaker over the Chiefs with both teams having a 6-2 record.

The Bills have been eliminated in the playoffs each of the last two seasons by the Chiefs in Kansas City, so home-field advantage in the playoffs could be the edge they need to get to the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen has suffered an elbow injury before

Allen was in a similar situation as a rookie during the 2018 season.

Allen suffered a right elbow injury that caused him to miss four games.

Allen did not play during Weeks 7-10, but he was able to return after the Bills’ bye to play the final six games.

Here’s the Bills’ upcoming schedule

The Bills’ next game is against the Vikings, who are 7-1 and have a commanding lead in the NFC North.

It's possible this could be a Super Bowl preview. But this game could be more of a barometer for both teams with playoff aspirations.

The Bills' following three games: home vs. Cleveland Browns on Nov. 20; visiting the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24; and visiting the New England Patriots on Thursday, Dec. 1.

