Josh Allen's Girlfriend Is 'Proud' of Him This Season Despite Bills Playoff Loss: 'True Leader'

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be out of the running for a Super Bowl title this year, but his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, has his back.

On Monday, Williams shared a sweet message on her Instagram Story to Allen. In the post, she expressed her support for the Bills star after the team was eliminated from the NFL playoffs.

"So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know," Williams wrote of Allen, alongside a picture of him in a Bills uniform. "Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader."

"The story is already written," she continued. "So much to be proud of. So much to be thankful for. Riding with you till the end 17!"

The two have known each other since childhood and have been together for at least six years.

Despite Buffalo's solid 14-4 season, they were trounced 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for a receiver during a regular season NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day on November 24, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

After the game, the 26-year-old said an injury to his right elbow in Week 9 did not play a part in the loss, and had recently begun to feel better.

"I mean, there was a period, obviously, right after for a few weeks, where it was pretty bothersome, but again, it didn't affect me all that much," Allen said, per ESPN.

"Just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently mechanically, had to change a few things and got away a little bit from how I'm used to throwing the ball," he explained. "That's just kind of a byproduct of that. But again, it didn't affect me too much."

Allen told reporters he'd reflect on the "adversity" his team had to "overcome" during the 2022 season. That likely includes the scary moment when safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a game earlier this month.

"There's a lot of stuff that happened to a football team that I don't know if it's ever happened before. Just battling through that with the guys in this locker room and us trusting each other."

"Obviously, we want to win. Make no mistake about it. But I'm proud of how this team was able to fight through some of the stuff that we went through," he continued. "I got a lot more to learn. A lot more to grow from, and I got a long way to go."