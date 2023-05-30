Josh Allen Wraps His Arm Around Hailee Steinfeld on Sweet Sushi Date Night in N.Y.C.

The actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback went out for sushi in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood

Michael Sinensky

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are continuing to step out together.

The Edge of Seventeen star, 26, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, went out for sushi over the weekend at Sushi By Bou in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.

In photos shared on Facebook by the restaurant's founder Michael Sinensky, Allen can be seen smiling with his arm around an excited-looking Steinfeld as they pose with Chef Sergio and pals during their omakase experience.

"More fans of el chapo @chefsergio_nyc. Thank you bills Josh Allen for always stopping in when in town and loving Sushi By Bou ," Sinensky wrote, adding, "Also thank you for bringing in newbies Hailee Steinfeld and friends for the #chelsea #nyc experience."

Steinfeld gave a thumbs-up in the photo to signify her approval, while Allen also took a solo shot with the chef, holding a flamethrower.

Michael Sinensky Photo courtesy of Michael Sinensky/Facebook

As for the new pair sparking couple rumors after multiple recent outings, a source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that the "cute couple" have been "hanging out for a few weeks."

"It's new, but they are having fun," the insider added. Reps for Steinfeld and Allen have not responded to requests for comment.



Chef Sergio "el chapo" Josh Allen and Chef Sergio at Sushi By Bou. Photo courtesy of Michael Sinensky/Facebook.

Steinfeld and Allen were first photographed together in N.YC. on Thursday amid rumors that the NFL player had split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Steinfeld, PEOPLE's latest digital cover star, wore light blue jeans and a cream-colored blazer as she met up with the quarterback, who sported a white tee and dark blue jeans for the night out.



Allen was seen getting out of a black SUV with Steinfeld nearby, and later putting his arm on the Hawkeye actress's back.

Steinfeld has largely kept her dating life under wraps. She dated singer Niall Horan in 2018, but the couple split that December.

