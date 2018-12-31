Fantasy Football: Josh Allen wins December

The Dolphins had no answers for Josh Allen on Sunday (AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

NFL scouts weren’t sure on Josh Allen last spring, and they’re probably not sure on him today. But fantasy scouts just want the numbers, and the Allen fantasy bandwagon is filling quickly.

Allen was fantasy’s No. 1 quarterback over the last six weeks, using his determination and athleticism to power through his gaps as a professional QB. Allen saved the best for last, racking up five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) and 319 yards (224 by air, 95 by land) in a Week 17 rout over the Dolphins.

Allen completed 17-of-26 passes against Miami, took just one sack, and was picked once. The 114.9 rating was his best of the season (makes you wanna shout). Sophomore Zay Jones came along for the ride (6-93-2), while Robert Foster had four short catches and a touchdown.

Buffalo’s boxscore is one of the most anonymous in the league, but the lesser-known commodities have been an improvement over prior name brands. Cutting Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes at the beginning of December opened up playing time for Jones, Foster, and others. Not coincidentally, Allen’s play spiked around that time.

Allen might be drafted as a Top 10 quarterback next year, depending on how the public views his future rushing production. Allen collected 631 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in his 12 rookie appearances — ridiculous numbers for his position. At 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, he seems well-equipped to handle the punishment that comes from such a reckless, aggressive style.

That said, it only takes one monster collision to ruin a game or end a season. Perhaps this style is not sustainable. Even the Bills would have to admit, at least privately, that they want Allen to progress as a pocket passer and become far more selective with his running excursions.

Fantasy players need to reconcile that this type of player can be a fantasy force even if he’s not an effective real-life player. And Allen will have additional challenges next year. The Bills probably will have one of the weaker receiver groups entering next season, and teams will have an offseason to study Allen tape and better prepare for the unique challenges he presents. No one is going to be ambushed by the Buffalo offense next year.

If you miss out on Allen, perhaps Lamar Jackson could be more your speed. Jackson was the QB5 in Week 17, hitting the Browns for 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns (one of them courtesy of a horrendous call, but the balls bounce funny for everybody, kid). Jackson has won six of his seven NFL starts, with six touchdown passes and five touchdown runs. He scampered for 695 yards in basically half a year.

Jackson’s long-term running might be more of a risk, given his 6-foot-2, 213-pound frame. Every time he takes a bona fide hit, you wince. But the Baltimore coaching staff has given him more responsibility in recent weeks, and heck, he stayed in one piece despite his aggressive style during three years at Louisville. Along with Allen, he’s one of the biggest risk-reward picks for the 2019 draft season.

