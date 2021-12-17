Josh Allen will start against Panthers after appearing in walking boot Sunday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave fans a scare after using a walking boot following the team's Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen recovered from that injury quickly, however, and will start for the team in Week 15.

Biills coach Sean McDermott revealed that news Friday, telling WGR 550 that Allen is expected to start against the Carolina Panthers. Allen put in limited practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a foot injury. He will practice in full Friday, per McDermott.

Allen was sacked three times by the Buccaneers. It's unclear when he sustained the injury. Allen was able to finish the contest. After the game, Allen downplayed using a walking boot, saying it was not a "big deal."

The injury improved throughout the week, with Allen saying Wednesday he hoped to play in Week 15.

Josh Allen says his foot feels pretty good and that he hopes to play Sunday. @WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Phyy2ojzKA — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 15, 2021

Allen will be without one of his best targets against the Panthers. Emmanuel Sanders did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a knee injury. He's not expected to play Sunday.

In 13 games, Allen has 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's also added 531 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. The Bills are 7-6, and fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC.