Josh Allen Says His First NFL Splurge Was a Range Rover After Admiring Them 'as a Kid' (Exclusive)

The Buffalo Bills quarterback also tells PEOPLE why he prefers to listen to slower music before a big game

Michael Reaves/Getty Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023

Josh Allen isn't a big spender.

While he's certainly bringing in the big bucks — Allen, 27, signed a $258M, six-year extension with the Buffalo Bills in 2021 — the star quarterback tells PEOPLE, "I don't really need much," in the way of material items.

"I'm not the biggest spender in the world," Allen explains.

The NFL star says his first "big splurge" item was a Range Rover. "As a kid, seeing some athletes in Range Rovers, I thought that was pretty cool, so that was my first splurge."

Allen says he considers his house in Buffalo, New York to be his only other "big splurge" item since the Bills drafted him in 2018.

His home in the Orchard Park neighborhood includes a simulated golf course in his two-story basement, Allen shared in a recent video.

The Firebaugh, Calif. native says his spending is so infrequent that his financial advisor has called to check in on the quarterback at times, wondering why Allen hasn't given him anything to do.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Josh Allen

"My financial guy calls me and he's like, 'Hey, are you good? Do you need anything?' and I'm like, 'No, we're good.' I've got a house and I've got a car that works. I don't really need much," Allen adds.



Allen spoke with PEOPLE shortly after the Bills pulled out a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, which Allen says was "pretty hectic" throughout. "I didn't sleep much that night," he laughs, blaming post-game "adrenaline" for his lack of rest.

When it's time to get in the zone for a big game, Allen says he's been turning to "a little alt rock and alternative" music these days.

"It's tough for me 'cause I do enjoy more of the down-tempo stuff. I don't really try to get pumped up, especially before games. I try to stay pretty chill, actually."

Allen says he listens to "some old school stuff like Frank Sinatra, Elvis [Presley], or Sammy Davis Jr." before he takes the field, "just to try to slow and keep my heart rate down."

The NFL star's girlfriend, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, holds a little-known connection to Elvis Presley.

Steinfeld's uncle, Larry Domasin, was a child actor who appeared alongside the "Love Me Tender" singer in the 1963 movie Fun in Acapulco, according to IMDB.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic ; Michael Reaves/Getty Hailee Steinfeld at the world premiere of "Spider-Man" Across The Spider Verse" in 2023. ; Josh Allen during the second half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears in 2023

Steinfeld, 26, and Allen have kept their romance under wraps since first being spotted together in May, but made their first public appearance on Oct. 16 at the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers game in New York.

Steinfeld and Allen were snapped in the stands in what appeared to be a suite as they watched the season opener, which the Rangers won 5-1.



Neither Allen nor Steinfeld have publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, but the football player took no issue during an August appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast when the hosts referred to the actress as his girlfriend during the interview.

When he was asked if he'd seen headlines about him "making out with his girlfriend" since they began spending time together in May, Allen responded, "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."



Despite being one of the NFL's most popular quarterbacks, "I try to stay under the radar," Allen tells PEOPLE, who recently partnered with Cash App for a Super Bowl LVIII sweepstakes.

Getting in front of the camera is "kind of challenging," says Allen. "I'm not the biggest in-front-of-camera guy."

But the quarterback says he's always up for a challenge.

"I think its fun for me to have a little bit of a challenge in that way instead of just sitting there and taking a photo or something. I put on the acting skills and just try to do it. It's fun, but I like to stick to football."

Allen and the Bills will next travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday.



