Bills’ Josh Allen agrees to 6-year extension for reportedly $258 million

The Buffalo Bills believe in the growth quarterback Josh Allen showed last season. The team locked up Allen on Friday, signing him to a massive six-year extension.

Allen, 25, can make $258 million over the course of the deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Compensation update on Josh Allen new deal that @mortreport reported on: it’s a six-year deal worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/KXcgliKYAI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

The deal will pay Allen at least $150 million guaranteed.

Allen emerged as a future superstar in 2020. He completed 69.2 percent of his passes, threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. All those figures represented career highs for Allen, who also made the Pro Bowl for the first time.

It was a massive step up for Allen, who struggled as a rookie and showed minimal gains during his second season. Prior to his 2020 breakout, Allen had a 56.3 completion percentage and a 30 to 21 touchdown to interception ratio over his career.

This story will be updated.