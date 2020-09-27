Josh Allen outdoes Bills great Jim Kelly as Buffalo starts 3-0 with win over Rams

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns and also ran for a score in Sunday's win over the Rams. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The greatest quarterback in Buffalo Bills history came out of the western New York woods Sunday, cutting his hunting trip short so he wouldn’t miss a single Josh Allen drop-back.

“This is the first time I’ve ever really, really been excited about a quarterback on our team,” Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said Sunday morning, driving to his massive hunting lodge in Ellicottville, N.Y., so he could be there for kickoff of Rams-Bills.

“We’ve had some, and it was always, 'We’ll see. We’ll see. … Yeah, he’s got the potential, but we’ll see.’ With Josh, I think he’s proven to everybody he can play. Now he just has to stay healthy. Number two, being in the same system a number of years is going to help. And three, it’s getting the players around him.”

Allen did his part Sunday, throwing four touchdown passes in a 35-32 victory over the Rams, the last coming with 15 seconds remaining to avoid a monumental Bills collapse.

After the Rams fell behind 28-3 midway through the third quarter, they scored 29 unanswered points before the Bills stopped the bleeding with a 75-yard touchdown drive on their final possession.

Allen is the first player in Bills history with consecutive games with four touchdown passes.

He accounted for 10 touchdowns in his first 10 quarters of the season for the undefeated Bills, who beat the AFC East-rival New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in the first two weeks. Last season, it took Allen six games account for 10 touchdowns.

He has accounted for 12 touchdowns through three games, eclipsing the franchise record through three weeks set by Kelly (10) in 1991.

The 6-foot-5 Allen took a beating Sunday, including two sacks by relentless Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“I’m going to need an ice bath tomorrow,” the quarterback said. “That was a really good Rams defense that we just played. They got after us in the third and fourth quarter. Going up 28-3, as a team we’ve got to be better. We’ve got to make sure that we’re keeping our foot on the pedal, and we’ve got to put that game away.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Rams cornerback Troy Hill during the second half on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

“I’m very happy with how resilient this team was, but I’m also a little mad at myself for allowing us to dip like we did.”

Allen, who lost his cool earlier in the game and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for yelling at the referee, also had a 15-yard facemask penalty on the final drive — highly unusual for a quarterback — yet still overcame.

On that final drive, facing a third-and-22, he completed a 22-yard pass to wide receiver Cole Beasley to keep Buffalo’s hopes alive.

Allen said it was almost a “draw it up in the dirt” kind of play.

“Late the in the game, they were doing a good job of getting pressure on me, and honestly, it just turned into some backyard bull,” he said. “I just tried to find some time to throw. Me and Cole had talked about this route many a time. They just kind of went outside, [and] Cole found a spot in the middle and made a good catch for a first down. Huge play for us.”

The game came down to a fourth-and-eight from the Rams’ 13-yard line with 25 seconds left. Allen threw a short pass for wide receiver Gabriel Davis that fell incomplete, but a questionable pass-interference call on cornerback Darious Williams gave Buffalo a first down at the Los Angeles three.

On the next snap, Allen connected with tight end Tyler Kroft for the winning touchdown.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts on the sideline during the second half of Sunday's win over the Rams. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

