Josh Allen made some weird NFL history by sacking Josh Allen

It might take a while before Josh Allen's odd NFL record is matched.

We're talking about Allen, the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end. A distinction must be made, because his unique feat included Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

In the second quarter Allen of the Jaguars got a pass rush and sacked Allen of the Bills from behind. CBS pointed out on the broadcast, that's the first time in NFL history a player has sacked a quarterback of the same name.

Unless there's some high-school pass rusher named Justin Herbert or Trevor Lawrence who will come along soon, the Josh Allen on Josh Allen sack will probably stand alone for a long time.

Oddly enough, both Josh Allens were the No. 7 overall pick. Jaguars' Allen was the seventh pick of the 2019 draft. A year before, Buffalo took Allen with the seventh pick. Buffalo's Allen has become a star, an MVP candidate last season and again this season. He has eclipsed the fame of Jacksonville's Allen, though that Allen has become a pretty good player himself.

The two are bonded by name, draft position and now a sack in Sunday's game that won't be duplicated for a long time.