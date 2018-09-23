Josh Allen leaps over defenders during a shocking Bills-Vikings first half

Always remember, the NFL is never quite as it seems.

The teams are too good from top to bottom. There’s no Alabama running away with everything. Through two weeks, the Buffalo Bills looked like the worst team in football. They were mocked everywhere. The Minnesota Vikings, 13-3 last season, looked like one of the best teams in football.

So when people looked up and saw “Bills 24, Vikings 0” a couple minutes into the second quarter on Sunday … of course.

Even more impressive than the score was the highlight show rookie quarterback Josh Allen put on.

Josh Allen hurdled a linebacker for a first down

When we talk about Allen’s physical skills, it’s usually his arm. He’s an athlete too.

No play summed up the Bills’ shocking start better than Allen running on a third down, having linebacker Anthony Barr between him and the first-down marker, and Allen leaping over Barr for the first down.

You see some of the most athletic running backs and receivers in the NFL hurdle defenders, but you rarely see it from a quarterback. It was pretty amazing. Allen also had a 10-yard touchdown run in the first half as the Bills built that early lead.

Bills surprise everyone with hot start

There was no bigger shock in the early games of Week 3 than the Bills taking a huge lead over the Vikings, considered by many to be a Super Bowl contender. The Vikings made pretty much every mistake possible early in the game, giving the Bills some short fields and allowing them to grow a huge lead.

Even though everyone in the world seemed to think the Bills would get blown out, the NFL is way tougher to predict than that.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives to the end zone during a 10-yard touchdown run against the Vikings. (AP)

