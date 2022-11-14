Josh Allen has horror day as Buffalo Bills fall to Minnesota Vikings in overtime

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings rallied from 17 points down on the road to defeat the turnover-prone Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills 33-30.

The home side’s quarterback turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter and overtime, with the Wyoming product mishandling from a snap and fumbling in the end zone late in the game.

Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards for the visitors, who moved to 8-1 and way out in front in the NFC North.

Minnesota’s divisional rivals the Green Bay Packers produced their own overtime victory, as they snapped a five-game losing streak with a 31-28 result over the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to shake off some of his troubles as he threw a trio of touchdown passes to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.

The veteran also led a 55-yard drive that ended with Mason Crosby hitting a game-winning field goal to break the heart of former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, now with the Cowboys.

In earlier games, Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Chicago Bears – despite a 147-yard rushing effort from their quarterback Justin Fields – were pipped 31-30 by local rivals the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins blew away the Cleveland Browns 39-17.

The Tennessee Titans won 17-10 against the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants closed out the Houston Texans 24-16 and the Kansas City Chiefs were 27-17 victors over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker TJ Watt’s return from injury appeared to spark his Pittsburgh Steelers to a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, while the Las Vegas Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead to fall 25-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Arizona Cardinals won 27-17 against reigning Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams, whose fellow cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Chargers were beaten 22-16 by the San Francisco 49ers.

