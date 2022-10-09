Josh Allen decimates Steelers defense with four touchdowns in Buffalo's rout

Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·7 min read

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Imagine what Mean Joe Greene, Jack Lambert and Mel Blount must have been thinking Sunday afternoon if they happened to be watching their beloved Pittsburgh Steelers getting eviscerated by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Those Hall of Famers, part of the famed Steel Curtain defense during the Steelers dynasty years in the 1970s, must have been mortified as Bills receivers ran through the secondary as if they were infected by some contagious disease the Pittsburgh defenders weren’t vaccinated against.

From Steel Curtain to melted steel as Allen lit them up for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, tied for the second-highest passing yardage total for the opening 30 minutes of an NFL game since at least 1991 on the way to a 31-3 lead at the break.

Here’s the scary part in a game the Bills eventually won 38-3. There were several throws Allen misfired on, plays that could have resulted in more yards and points including missing Stefon Diggs wide open for a touchdown, and an end zone interception made by ex-Bill Levi Wallace.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

'LET'S GO!': Brian Daboll's turnaround of Giants shown through signature win against Packers | Opinion

And they also lost a fumble at the goal line by backup tight end Quintin Morris in the third quarter. In all, there were a minimum of 17 points the Bills coughed up. It was far from a clean performance, and look at the end result. It’s crazy.

Even with those glaring mistakes, it was simply astounding how Allen carved up the Steelers' defense that was missing star edge rusher T.J. Watt, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Terrell Edmunds, but was otherwise healthy, at least until they started losing players in the game including both corners, Wallace and Cam Sutton.

And remember, the Bills weren’t at full strength, yet they still toyed with the Steelers even though they didn’t have wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder and tight end Dawson Knox.

The carnage began on the third play of the game, moments after Taiwan Jones bungled the opening kickoff and forced the Bills to start their first possession of the day on their own 2-yard-line.

On third down, Gabe Davis ran right past Wallace and safety Tre Norwood, reeled in a perfect Allen bomb and took it 98 yards for a touchdown. It was the longest touchdown from scrimmage in the first 90 seconds of a game in NFL history and the rout was on.

Here are some of my observations:

Bills' uncommon depth was on full display

We’ve been talking about this all season, how the Bills may have the deepest team top to bottom in the NFL, and given their horrendous luck with injuries this season, we are seeing that is true.

McKenzie, Crowder and Knox were out on offense, but it didn’t matter as Khalil Shakir, Isaiah Hodgins and Quintin Morris stepped up and the Bills didn’t miss a beat.

Those three players had a combined eight catches for 147 yards through the first minute of the fourth quarter when Allen’s day ended after another backup, running back James Cook, broke a 24-yard touchdown run.

Shakir really looks like a nice player. He made a great catch on a seam route down the middle for a 33-yard gain as Allen threaded one between three defenders. And he also turned a short pass into a 20-yard gain showing nice speed to the edge, and it would have gone longer had he not stepped out of bounds.

Hodgins, a 2020 sixth-round pick, made his first two NFL catches playing the role of the No. 4 receiver, and Morris had a nice catch and run for a 26-yard gain. Morris did, however, lose a fumble at the goal line after catching a shovel pass.

As for Cook, that’s what the Bills are looking for from the second-round pick, that quick burst that enables him to break a run like he did for the touchdown.

Josh Allen was playing pitch and catch all day

Rare is the day when a Steelers defense looks as discombobulated as this one was. Almost every time Allen dropped back his eyes had to be bulging because of all the separation his targets were getting.

And it didn’t matter what type of route it was. Sideline routes, go routes, in cuts, dump-offs, the Steelers just couldn’t cover anyone as Allen finished 20 of 31 for a career-high 424 yards.

Davis’ first touchdown was ridiculous for how easily he split the double coverage, and his second TD was ridiculous for a different reason. He made an amazing one-handed catch down the middle, and then as he was approaching the goal line, Minkah Fitzpatrick nearly took the ball away for an interception but Davis out-fought him to maintain possession into the end zone to complete the 62-yard TD. It is an early nominee for play of the year for the Bills, which is saying something with this team.

That made Davis just the fifth player since 2000 to catch two TD passes of more than 60 yards in a game. He finished with three catches for 171 yards, a cool 57-yard average per catch.

Diggs had eight catches for 102 yards including an embarrassingly easy 15-yard TD on a quick slant when Sutton gave him way too much cushion. That one made it 24-3.

And then Shakir somehow slipped behind the Steelers coverage to catch another easy 24-yard TD pass for the 31-3 halftime lead.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) recovers a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) recovers a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Bills' defense may be the best coached in the NFL

On Thanksgiving night, the Bills’ secondary was one of the best in the NFL as it consisted of cornerbacks Wallace and Tre’Davious White and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Sunday, Wallace was playing for the Steelers and White, Poyer and Hyde were all out injured, so the unit was made up of cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam and safeties Damar Hamlin and JaQuan Johnson. And it didn’t even matter.

Well, it mattered a little because while Elam did make a late first-half interception, he was abused by the Steelers' wide receivers for much of the game, so that’s going to be a point of emphasis this week in practice as the Bills get ready to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

But Johnson and Hamlin were outstanding in the deep half, Taron Johnson was his usual steady self in the slot, and while Pickett piled up all kinds of garbage time yards, he couldn’t get the Steelers in the end zone.

Tyrel Dodson took over for injured Tremaine Edmunds and was excellent all the way around and he was awarded a sack when he chased Pickett out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage.

Special teams didn’t have the sharpest performance

We don’t say that too often about the Bills’ kicking teams, but there were some problems.

Taron Johnson recovered a muffed kickoff in the first quarter when the Steelers' return man, James Pierce, fell victim to the swirling winds in the stadium. But when that possession died thanks to a Ryan Bates holding penalty, Tyler Bass miss-hit a 49-yard field goal and it was blocked.

I think because of the wind Bass was trying to hit a line drive to keep it out of the air, but it didn’t work.

And Shakir was the man deep on punts and he also had problems with the wind and mistakenly let a ball hit the ground and it wound up as a 69-yard punt that was downed at the 2-yard line.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) scrambles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) scrambles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Kenny Pickett may have a promising future

He was thrown into an incredibly tough spot starting his first NFL game against the Bills in Buffalo. It didn’t matter that the Bills were missing players on defense, this is still a tremendously hard team to move and score on.

But Pickett did not look flustered, he showed nice mobility, and he made some fine throws that had to leave Steelers fans feeling semi-confident that he can become their QB of the future. He completed 34 of 52 passes for no touchdowns and an interception.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Josh Allen and Bills decimate Steelers in rout, show off depth

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Blue Jays set to face Mariners in wild-card round of post-season

    The Toronto Blue Jays' first foe in the playoffs is now official. Toronto is slated to take on the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card round. The series will lead off Friday at Rogers Centre. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings, and stamped their trip to Toronto when the Boston Red Sox tripped the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a game called after five innings because of rain. Having clinched the top spot in the wild card, the Blue Jays will have home-field ad

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.