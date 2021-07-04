Josh Adams likens British and Irish Lions wing role to a football striker

Josh Adams compares his role for the British and Irish Lions to a striker in football after emphasising his finishing skills two matches into the tour.

Adams amassed four tries in Saturday’s 56-14 victory over the Sigma Lions in Johannesburg, a week after Japan were crushed at Murrayfield when he also crossed the whitewash.

With defences sure to dominate in the Test series, the Wales wing – the top scorer at the 2019 World Cup – is now in pole position to start the opener against South Africa on July 24.

“A winger is like a striker in football – it’s my job to score tries, like it’s theirs to score goals,” Adams said

“There are other aspects of the game that are vitally important, but once you get on a run you work your hardest to keep it going.

“I didn’t have to do much for one or two, but that’s how it goes, you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time I guess.

“As long as you keep working hard, keep your head down and keep doing the things asked of you, then off the back of that good things can happen.”

Adams, centre, ran in four tries against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg (Steve Haag/PA)

Adams has stolen a march on his rivals to start against South Africa with Anthony Watson, Louis Rees-Zammit and Duhan Van Der Merwe also in contention.

“There were a few walk-ins so I can’t take too much credit. But I am happy to score four, of course I am,” he said.

“This is a shorter tour with fewer warm-up games, so you’ve got to take a chance when you get it and every opportunity you get to play is a chance to make a statement, so you’ve got to take it.

“There’s a few more games to come. There’s other boys with plenty of other opportunities but you can only do what you can when you get the chance.”

Adams will be fighting it out with the likes of Louis Rees-Zammit, right, for the wing spot for the Lions (Steve Haag/PA)

Adams’ electric performance at Emirates Airline Park was watched at home by partner Georgia Davies, who is expecting their first child this month.

“I’ve had the full support of all my family. It’s more about repaying them for backing me, giving me their full support prior to coming,” Adams said.

“Everything I’m doing out here, all the hard work I am putting in, is all for them back home.

“My partner spoke to me after the game and I said, ‘look, don’t jump around too much’. We want to hold off a bit so yeah!”

Adams missed the first two matches of Wales’ victorious Six Nations campaign for a breach of coronavirus regulations after attending a gender reveal party.

“Missing the two games didn’t help, of course it didn’t, but you’ve got to take your chances when they come,” he added.

“I played the last three and we went on a good run as a team. I’m grateful for every opportunity I get whether that’s with Wales or the Lions.

“I had great support round me, the union, coaching staff, players, were great to me. I was always kept in the loop – I just had to work hard when I came back.”