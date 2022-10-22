Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Josephine Melville was an actress, director, producer and writer

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play.

Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night.

The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene.

Born in Essex, her acting credits included parts in EastEnders, The Bill and Casualty along with several theatre roles.

She portrayed Tessa Parker - girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter - for eight episodes of EastEnders in 1986 and earlier this year appeared in the video for Ella Henderson's single Brave.

We are deeply saddened that last night (20 Oct) the actor Josephine Melville, passed away following the performance of Nine Night, our co-production with Leeds Playhouse.

We are deeply saddened that last night (20 Oct) the actor Josephine Melville, passed away following the performance of Nine Night, our co-production with Leeds Playhouse.

Our thoughts and deep condolences are with her family and loved ones.

Nottingham Playhouse paid tribute to the actress and described her as a "wonderful and well-loved person".

In a statement the venue said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing.

"Josephine's family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them."

All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.

Ms Melville took part in a project to celebrate and preserve the history of black women's hair last year

Nottingham Playhouse's chief executive Stephanie Sirr said: "We send our love and condolences to Jo's family and friends.

"On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism."

Ms Melville had been playing the part of Aunt Maggie in the play, which was a co-production with Leeds Playhouse.

The Yorkshire venue's chief executive and artistic director James Brining said: "We are profoundly saddened by Jo's passing and add our condolences to her family and loved ones.

"We were truly honoured to work with her on this wonderful co-production of Nine Night and are doing everything we can to support her family, the company and staff across both theatres."

