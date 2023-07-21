Josephine Chaplin, the Actress Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, Dead at 74

The actress's sons Charly, Julien and Arthur announced that she died July 13 in Paris

Europa Press via Getty Josephine Chaplin in 1971

Josephine Chaplin, the Escape to the Sun actress and daughter of legendary actor Charlie Chaplin, is dead at 74.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Her sons Charly, Julien and Arthur announced the news in a French newspaper, saying she died July 13 in Paris. The family added that a private funeral will be held in Paris.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

As a child, Josephine appeared in some of her famous father's films, including small parts in 1952's Limelight and 1967's A Countess from Hong Kong. Her later credits included the lead in 1972's Escape to the Sun and the 1975 miniseries The Man Without a Face.

Related: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

Charlie, a legendary actor from Hollywood's silent-film era, had 11 children. Josephine was one of eight he had with wife Oona O'Neill, whom he married in 1943.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Josephine with dad Charlie Chaplin

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josephine lived in Paris for many years, starring in several French films and overseeing the Chaplin office for her family. The outlet reported that she is also survived by siblings Geraldine, Michael, Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene and Christopher.

The outlet also reported that she was married to Nikki Sistovaris from 1969 until 1977, and later wed archeologist Jean-Claude Gardin, who died in 2013.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Charlie Chaplin and daughter Josephine on her wedding day, June 23, 1969

Charlie died in December 1977 at age 88. Variety reported at the time that Oona and seven of their kids were at his bedside when he died, and daughter Geraldine had been filming a movie in Madrid but rushed home when found out.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, grave robbers once stole Charlie's body and held it for ransom in March 1978, seeking $600,000. Two men, Roman Wardas and Gantscho Ganev, were eventually caught and convicted. They reportedly later wrote letters to Oona apologizing.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.